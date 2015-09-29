Want ExpressVPN on your Mac? Get the App for Mac

Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

If the ExpressVPN for Mac app is missing certain server locations, follow the instructions below.

Windows users can follow the instructions for Windows.

How to get the server list to load for version 3.x

Open a Finder window and then go to your Home or user account folder (the folder that has your username and has an icon that looks like a house). From your Home folder, please browse to the following directory: /Library/Application Support/ExpressVPN/ Inside the ExpressVPN folder, please delete or trash the file named: “elc” or “elc.dat“ Restart ExpressVPN and see if the server list downloads correctly this time.

NOTE: The Library folder is hidden by default on some Mac systems.

If you can’t find the folder, then do the following first to unhide your Library folder.

How to unhide the Library folder

Click on Applications. Click on Utilities. Click on Terminal. Type the following command: chflags nohidden ~/Library Press Enter and then try locating the Library folder again under your user account folder.

If problems persist (or if you simply can’t locate the above-mentioned “elc” file), please close ExpressVPN and then reinstall it by running the ExpressVPN installer once again. When you’re notified about an existing account, select Remove existing account and afterwards re-activate the account.

What to do if you’re stuck on the “Activating, please wait…” screen

Are you stuck on this “Activating, please wait…” screen? Please follow the steps in this troubleshooting guide: What to do if you’re stuck on the “Activating, please wait…” screen.

