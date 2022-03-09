Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Follow this guide if your credit card or PayPal account is not currently working in your country.

Subscriptions purchased via the ExpressVPN website

If you are unable to purchase a new subscription or renew an existing subscription because your credit card or PayPal account is not currently working in your country, you are recommended to use any of these alternative payment options:

Qiwi

UnionPay

For Qiwi digital wallet service, make sure you have deposited sufficient funds into it using any of the available options except PayPal or credit cards. After that, you can use it to purchase or renew your ExpressVPN subscription.

To purchase a new ExpressVPN subscription:

Go to the ExpressVPN order page. Choose your subscription plan. Fill out your email address. Select Other. Select any payment methods. Choose UnionPay or Qiwi Wallet. You will be taken to a separate page to complete your purchase. Follow the instructions on the payments page.

To renew an existing ExpressVPN subscription, follow these instructions.

Subscriptions purchased via the App Store or Google Play

If your credit card or PayPal account is not currently working in your country, any subscription purchased via the App Store or Google Play using credit card or PayPal will be unable to renew. If you are on a seven-day free trial, you will be unable to start your subscription after the seven-day free trial ends.

In these cases, you will have to start or renew your subscription via the ExpressVPN website using any of these alternative payment options when your subscription or free trial expires:

For Qiwi digital wallet service, make sure you have deposited sufficient funds into it using any of the available options except PayPal or credit cards.

To start or renew your subscription:

Wait for your free trial or subscription to expire. Cancel your subscription on the App Store or Google Play. Go to the ExpressVPN order page. Choose your subscription plan. Enter the same email address you used for your existing subscription. Select Other. Select any payment methods. Choose UnionPay or Qiwi Wallet. You will be taken to a separate page to complete your purchase. Follow the instructions on the payments page.

