This guide will show you how to resolve internet connection issues when running Norton 360 with the ExpressVPN app for Mac.

If you try to connect to the ExpressVPN Mac app while Norton 360 is running, you may:

be stuck on the “connecting” state and cannot browse the internet

be on the “connected” state but cannot browse the internet

To resolve this issue, follow the steps below. After the first step, check if you can browse the internet again. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the second step.

1. Keep Norton 360’s Secure VPN off

Norton 360 has its own VPN called Secure VPN. If you have turned on Secure VPN and try to connect on the ExpressVPN app, you will be stuck on the “connecting” state and will not be able to browse the internet.

To resolve this, turn off Secure VPN:

Open Norton 360. In the My Norton window, next to Secure VPN, select the downward arrow. Click Turn Off.

Reconnect to ExpressVPN.

You should now be able to browse the internet again.

2. Change Norton 360’s Firewall settings

A Norton 360 Firewall option called Connection Blocking determines which applications or services are able to access the internet. Connection Blocking is enabled by default and might be preventing your device from accessing the internet when you are connected to ExpressVPN. To resolve this, you are recommended to disable Connection Blocking.

To disable Connection Blocking:

Open Norton 360. In the My Norton window, next to Device Security, click Open. At the top-right corner, click Settings.

In the left sidebar, click Firewall.

Toggle Connection Blocking off.

Reconnect to ExpressVPN.

You should now be able to browse the internet again.

