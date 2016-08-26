This guide is for users who see that their ExpressVPN license or subscription has expired when trying to connect to ExpressVPN:
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account
- You will immediately see whether you have any Active Subscriptions or Expired Subscriptions
- If your subscription has expired, click or tap Purchase a New Subscription to renew your account
- If your subscription is active, locate your ACTIVATION CODE and copy it
- Return to your app and click or tap on Enter Activation Code
- Paste your activation code and follow the instructions to activate your app
- Continue using ExpressVPN and enjoy the internet privately and securely!
Need help? Please contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via Live Chat for immediate assistance.