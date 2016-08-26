Need connection help? Talk to a Human

This guide is for users who see that their ExpressVPN license or subscription has expired when trying to connect to ExpressVPN:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account You will immediately see whether you have any Active Subscriptions or Expired Subscriptions If your subscription has expired, click or tap Purchase a New Subscription to renew your account If your subscription is active, locate your ACTIVATION CODE and copy it Return to your app and click or tap on Enter Activation Code Paste your activation code and follow the instructions to activate your app Continue using ExpressVPN and enjoy the internet privately and securely!

