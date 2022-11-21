Ricevi 30 giorni extra gratuiti su qualsiasi abbonamento quando ti iscrivi.

Come guardare Below Deck

All aboard! Below Deck is back for a tenth season—which just might be its “most shocking season yet!” Here's how to stream every episode of Below Deck online.

What is Below Deck about?

Below Deck is a reality TV series that focuses on the lives of crew members who work and reside aboard a luxurious superyacht during charter season. Each crew member has a designated role and will have to navigate the demands (and drama!) of both guests and fellow yachties as they sail the seas.

In Below Deck Season 10, the crew is headed to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean onboard the show’s largest motor yacht yet: the 197-feet St. David. Lee Rosbach a.k.a the “Stud of the Sea” returns as Captain, while Season 9’s Rachel Hargrove and Fraser Olender will be Chef and Chief Stew, respectively. They’ll be joined by an all-new cast, including Bosun Ross McHarg; Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby; and Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, Alissa Humber, and Camille Lamb.

When is Below Deck Season 10 coming out?

Below Deck Season 10 premiered Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes air weekly at the same time. Past seasons have featured an average of 15 episodes each.

Where can I stream all seasons of Below Deck online?

Below Deck is available for streaming on Bravo TV, Hayu, Peacock, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Here are the instructions for streaming on each service:

Watch Below Deck on Bravo

Basic cable network Bravo TV is home to the entire Below Deck series. You can stream every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website. Don't have cable? Read on for more streaming options.

Watch Below Deck on Hayu

Owned by NBCUniversal, Hayu is a haven for fans of reality TV series outside the U.S. All seasons of Below Deck—including the latest season—are on Hayu, and new users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.

At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

Watch Below Deck on Peacock

Episodes of Below Deck Season 10 will drop on Peacock the following day, after their premiere on Bravo TV. It's an affordable option for those who are looking to binge all past Below Deck seasons on Peacock, along with live sports, blockbuster movies, and other reality TV series such as Top Chef, The Real Housewives, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A seven-day free trial is available for new users.

Watch Below Deck on fuboTV

U.S.-based streaming platform fuboTV is mostly known for live sports, but it also features a catalog of TV shows and channels. It’s another way to watch the latest season of Below Deck online, and also offers a seven-day free trial. You can even stream on up to 10 devices at once!

Watch Below Deck on YouTube TV

YouTube's own answer to cable, YouTube TV is another cord-cutter that features live TV from over 100 popular cable channels. You can access Bravo and all seasons of Below Deck through it, plus a five-day free trial is available.

Stream Below Deck Season 10 on Sling

For those without cable in the U.S., Sling TV is a popular cord-cutting option that carries a ton of TV channels, including Bravo. You'll need a Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue subscription to stream the Bravo channel and access all 10 seasons of Below Deck.

