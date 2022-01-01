ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in London. To get an IP address in a specific location, select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose “London,” “East London,” “Wembley,” or “Docklands.”

If you simply need the fastest VPN server in the UK, select “United Kingdom” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the optimal server for your network.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.