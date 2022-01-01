Bénéficiez de 30 jours supplémentaires gratuits sur n'importe quel formule d'abonnement en vous inscrivant dès maintenant.

Vue de Big Ben à Londres

London VPN servers

Need an IP address in London? Use our secure VPN server locations in London to access UK websites with greater privacy and freedom.

Best UK VPN

How to get a London IP address

Localisations VPN sur une carte de l'Europe et de l'Afrique.

Get a London IP in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to a secure VPN server location in London.

Choose a London server location

Serveurs connectés les uns aux autres.

ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in London. To get an IP address in a specific location, select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose “London,” “East London,” “Wembley,” or “Docklands.”

If you simply need the fastest VPN server in the UK, select “United Kingdom” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the optimal server for your network.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a London VPN server?

Regardez du contenu de n'importe où : Des escaliers menant une porte ouverte, représentant un accès.

Stream sport, TV series, movies, and more

Watch TV series from services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, Now TV and more*. Stream football, cricket, and rugby in HD without worrying about bandwidth restrictions or data caps.

*ExpressVPN est un service VPN qui ne doit pas être utilisé pour porter atteinte aux droits d'auteur. Consultez les conditions de service d'ExpressVPN et les conditions de service de vos fournisseurs de contenus pour plus de détails.

Chiffrement de votre connexion : Des chiffres remplacés par des caractères aléatoires sur un écran sous la lumière, symbolisant un cryptage.

Protect your data from hacks

ExpressVPN protects you online with best-in-class encryption. No third parties—including Wi-Fi hackers or your internet service provider—will be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.

Masquez votre adresse IP : Des plantes en pot qui cachent une adresse IP.

Keep your business private

ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company. We do not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology routinely wipes all data from our servers.

Bande passante illimitée - Un symbole d'infinité sur un assortiment d'appareils.

Bypass throttling

Get a London IP address or choose from VPN server locations across 94 countries to defeat ISP throttling and enjoy the internet with greater security and freedom.

London VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

UK VPN protégeant une variété d'appareils.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Des extensions VPN pour vos navigateurs favoris

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Frequently asked questions

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from London or anywhere else in the world.

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN London internet users trust

Try the best London VPN now. If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN, you’re 100% covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

