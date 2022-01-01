지금 가입하면 모든 요금제에 대해 추가 30일을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다.

View of Big Ben in London.

London VPN servers

Need an IP address in London? Use our secure VPN server locations in London to access UK websites with greater privacy and freedom.

Best UK VPN

How to get a London IP address

유럽 및 아프리카 지도 VPN 위치

Get a London IP in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to a secure VPN server location in London.

Choose a London server location

서로 연결되어 있는 서버

ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in London. To get an IP address in a specific location, select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose “London,” “East London,” “Wembley,” or “Docklands.”

If you simply need the fastest VPN server in the UK, select “United Kingdom” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the optimal server for your network.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Contact Support

Why use a London VPN server?

어디서나 콘텐츠 시청: 출입구를 나타내는 열린 출입구로 이어지는 계단

Stream sport, TV series, movies, and more

Watch TV series from services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, Now TV and more*. Stream football, cricket, and rugby in HD without worrying about bandwidth restrictions or data caps.

*ExpressVPN은 저작권 우회 수단으로 사용될 수 없는 VPN 서비스입니다. 더 자세한 내용은 ExpressVPN 서비스 약관 및 콘텐츠 제공 업체의 서비스 약관을 참고하시기 바랍니다.

연결 암호화: 불빛 아래 숫자들이 임의의 문자로 대체되는 모습, 암호화를 상징

Protect your data from hacks

ExpressVPN protects you online with best-in-class encryption. No third parties—including Wi-Fi hackers or your internet service provider—will be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.

IP 주소 숨기기: IP 주소를 숨기는 화분

Keep your business private

ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company. We do not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology routinely wipes all data from our servers.

무제한 대역폭 - 다양한 기기 위의 무한대 기호

Bypass throttling

Get a London IP address or choose from VPN server locations across 94 countries to defeat ISP throttling and enjoy the internet with greater security and freedom.

London VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

다양한 장치를 보호하는 영국 VPN.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from London or anywhere else in the world.

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN London internet users trust

Try the best London VPN now. If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN, you’re 100% covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

