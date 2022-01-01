Wanneer u zich nu aanmeldt krijgt u 30 dagen extra gratis op elk abonnement.

View of Big Ben in London.

London VPN servers

Need an IP address in London? Use our secure VPN server locations in London to access UK websites with greater privacy and freedom.

Best UK VPN

How to get a London IP address

Europa en Afrika kaart VPN locaties.

Get a London IP in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to a secure VPN server location in London.

Choose a London server location

Servers met elkaar verbonden.

ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in London. To get an IP address in a specific location, select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose “London,” “East London,” “Wembley,” or “Docklands.”

If you simply need the fastest VPN server in the UK, select “United Kingdom” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the optimal server for your network.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a London VPN server?

Bekijk content van overal: trap naar een open deuropening, die toegang vertegenwoordigt.

Stream sport, TV series, movies, and more

Watch TV series from services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, Now TV and more*. Stream football, cricket, and rugby in HD without worrying about bandwidth restrictions or data caps.

*ExpressVPN is een VPN-dienst die niet bedoeld is om auteursrechten te omzeilen. Raadpleeg de gebruiksvoorwaarden van ExpressVPN en uw contentprovider voor meer informatie.

Versleutel uw verbinding: cijfers worden vervangen door willekeurige tekens op een scherm in het licht, ten teken van encryptie.

Protect your data from hacks

ExpressVPN protects you online with best-in-class encryption. No third parties—including Wi-Fi hackers or your internet service provider—will be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.

Vermom uw IP adres: potplanten die een IP adres verbergen.

Keep your business private

ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company. We do not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology routinely wipes all data from our servers.

Onbeperkte bandbreedte - Een oneindigheidssymbool boven een assortiment aan apparaten.

Bypass throttling

Get a London IP address or choose from VPN server locations across 94 countries to defeat ISP throttling and enjoy the internet with greater security and freedom.

London VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

UK VPN beschermt een verscheidenheid aan apparaten.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN voor iOS
VPN voor Mac
VPN voor Android
VPN voor Linux
VPN voor Windows
VPN voor routers
Voor spelconsoles
Voor smart-tv's

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome-extensie
Firefox-extensie
Edge-extensie

Kunt u uw apparaat niet vinden? Bekijk deze handmatige configuraties en installatiehandleidingen voor een breed scala aan andere apparaten en platforms.

Frequently asked questions

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from London or anywhere else in the world.

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN London internet users trust

Try the best London VPN now.

