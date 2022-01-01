London VPN servers
Need an IP address in London? Use our secure VPN server locations in London to access UK websites with greater privacy and freedom.
Best UK VPN
How to get a London IP address
Get a London IP in just 3 steps:
Download the app for your device.
Connect to a secure VPN server location in London.
Choose a London server location
ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in London. To get an IP address in a specific location, select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose “London,” “East London,” “Wembley,” or “Docklands.”
If you simply need the fastest VPN server in the UK, select “United Kingdom” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the optimal server for your network.
If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Why use a London VPN server?
Stream sport, TV series, movies, and more
Watch TV series from services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, Now TV and more*. Stream football, cricket, and rugby in HD without worrying about bandwidth restrictions or data caps.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your data from hacks
ExpressVPN protects you online with best-in-class encryption. No third parties—including Wi-Fi hackers or your internet service provider—will be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.
Keep your business private
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company. We do not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology routinely wipes all data from our servers.
Bypass throttling
Get a London IP address or choose from VPN server locations across 94 countries to defeat ISP throttling and enjoy the internet with greater security and freedom.
London VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Frequently asked questions
Are VPNs legal in London?
Should I use a free VPN in London?
You won’t find a free VPN with servers in London that has ExpressVPN’s quality of service. If you’re looking for a risk-free trial, simply subscribe and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Do I need a VPN if I already live in London?
Using a VPN is recommended for anyone in the UK as it prevents ISPs or any other network operators from seeing the contents of your web traffic. It also keeps your connection secure on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.
Which London VPN server location is best?
ExpressVPN has server locations in London, East London, Wembley, and the Docklands, but the best one for you depends on your network conditions.
If what you're looking for is the fastest VPN location in the UK, select "United Kingdom" from the location menu to let the app choose the best UK location for your network.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from London or anywhere else in the world.
See why ExpressVPN is the VPN London internet users trust
