Vista del Big Ben a Londra.

London VPN servers

Need an IP address in London? Use our secure VPN server locations in London to access UK websites with greater privacy and freedom.

Best UK VPN

How to get a London IP address

Get a London IP in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to a secure VPN server location in London.

Choose a London server location

Server collegati tra loro.

ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in London. To get an IP address in a specific location, select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose “London,” “East London,” “Wembley,” or “Docklands.”

If you simply need the fastest VPN server in the UK, select “United Kingdom” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the optimal server for your network.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a London VPN server?

Guarda i contenuti da qualsiasi luogo: scale fino a una porta aperta, che rappresenta l'accesso.

Stream sport, TV series, movies, and more

Watch TV series from services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, Now TV and more*. Stream football, cricket, and rugby in HD without worrying about bandwidth restrictions or data caps.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Crittografa la tua connessione: numeri sostituiti da caratteri casuali su uno schermo alla luce, a significare la crittografia.

Protect your data from hacks

ExpressVPN protects you online with best-in-class encryption. No third parties—including Wi-Fi hackers or your internet service provider—will be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.

Maschera il tuo indirizzo IP: piante in vaso che nascondono un indirizzo IP.

Keep your business private

ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company. We do not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology routinely wipes all data from our servers.

Larghezza di banda illimitata - Un simbolo di infinito su un assortimento di dispositivi.

Bypass throttling

Get a London IP address or choose from VPN server locations across 94 countries to defeat ISP throttling and enjoy the internet with greater security and freedom.

London VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

VPN del Regno Unito che protegge una varietà di dispositivi.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Frequently asked questions

Are VPNs legal in London?
Should I use a free VPN in London?
Do I need a VPN if I already live in London?
Which London VPN server location is best?

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from London or anywhere else in the world.

