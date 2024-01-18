Hop aboard the time-traveling spaceship called the TARDIS with the Doctor, an extraterrestrial humanoid being from the species called Time Lords. The Doctor travels through the universe and time with his companions as they save lives and liberate the oppressed. The concept of regeneration is a big part of Doctor Who, with the emergence of each incarnation of the Doctor woven into the plot of each season.

What to expect from the new ‘Doctor Who’

At the end of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, Ncuti Gatwa emerged as the Fifteenth Doctor. In contrast to previous incarnations of the Doctor, the Fifteenth Doctor emerged unconventionally by splitting from his predecessor instead of replacing him, allowing them both to co-exist. Aside from greater adventures through time, this allows for new exciting story possibilities for the new season of Doctor Who!