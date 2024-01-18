Where to watch ‘Doctor Who’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Doctor Who’ online
A new Doctor Who is here! Ncuti Gatwa is our 15th Doctor, and he’ll take us on some great adventures through time. Here’s how to watch Doctor Who online from wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘Doctor Who’ online in the UK
Where to watch 'Doctor Who' online in the UK
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Free trial: None
BBC iPlayer is the streaming home for Doctor Who, and the best part? It's completely free to use! Episodes from the new Doctor Who stream weekly on the service and are available on-demand afterward. The streamer also carries past seasons of the show. Note that you'll first have to register for an account and provide a UK postcode (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT).
Where to watch ‘Doctor Who’ online outside the UK
Disney Plus
Price: From 9 GBP/month
Free trial: None
Disney Plus is the streaming home of the new Doctor Who outside the UK. Note that while the streamer carries the latest season 14, it is marketed as "season one" on the service. While all three 60th Anniversary Specials are on Disney Plus too, other past versions of Doctor Who are not available on the streamer.
Where to watch the new ‘Doctor Who’ online for free
BBC iPlayer is the best way to watch Doctor Who for free. The streamer carries all seasons of the long-running sci-fi show, including the latest starring Ncuti Gatwa. You'll first have to register for a BBC iPlayer account and provide a UK postcode (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT) to stream on the service.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Doctor Who’ in another country?
Can I use a VPN to watch 'Doctor Who' in another country?

While you can watch Doctor Who by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service's terms of use.
What is ‘Doctor Who’ about?
Hop aboard the time-traveling spaceship called the TARDIS with the Doctor, an extraterrestrial humanoid being from the species called Time Lords. The Doctor travels through the universe and time with his companions as they save lives and liberate the oppressed. The concept of regeneration is a big part of Doctor Who, with the emergence of each incarnation of the Doctor woven into the plot of each season.
What to expect from the new ‘Doctor Who’
At the end of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, Ncuti Gatwa emerged as the Fifteenth Doctor. In contrast to previous incarnations of the Doctor, the Fifteenth Doctor emerged unconventionally by splitting from his predecessor instead of replacing him, allowing them both to co-exist. Aside from greater adventures through time, this allows for new exciting story possibilities for the new season of Doctor Who!
‘Doctor Who’ Season 14 release date
The new season Doctor Who premieres on May 10, 2024. The season will be eight episodes long, with the finale on June 22, 2024.
‘Doctor Who’ Season 14 cast
- Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor
- Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday
- Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday
- Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday
- Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood
- Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart
- Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush
- Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble
- Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim
- Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam
- Indira Varma as The Duchess
- Lenny Rush as Morris
- Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro
- Jonathan Groff as TBC
- George Caple as Paul McCartney
- James Hoyles as Ringo Starr
- Phillip Davies as George Harrison
- Chris Mason as John Lennon
‘Doctor Who’ FAQ
Doctor Who airs on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Internationally, it streams on Disney Plus.
BBC iPlayer streams every season of Doctor Who for free.
No, Doctor Who does not stream on Max.
David Tennant was the 14th Doctor in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials. Ncuti Gatwa took over as the 15th Doctor at the end of the specials.
No, according to Russell T. Davies, the 15th Doctor is not a clone.
