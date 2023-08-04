As Apple no longer supports older iOS versions with security updates, ExpressVPN has subsequently reduced app support for iOS 12, iOS 13, and iOS 14 since August 7, 2023. We have made this difficult but appropriate decision to guarantee the level of security required in delivering a quality VPN service.

The ExpressVPN app will continue to work normally on your iOS 12, iOS 13, or iOS 14. However, it will not receive any new features, bug fixes, or security updates.

Similarly, you can still download the app on iOS 12, iOS 13, and iOS 14. The app version you receive will have limited support, as described above.

To ensure you receive the latest security and feature updates on the ExpressVPN app:

