When you set up the ExpressVPN app for routers, it is important to identify which Linksys router model you have to download the correct router firmware.

This guide will show you how to identify which Linksys router you have.

Important: Not all Linksys routers support the ExpressVPN app for routers.

The easiest way to identify which Linksys router you have is to look at the router model printed on the front of the router. You can also look at how many antennas your router has and sometimes the start of the serial number on the label printed on the bottom of the router.

Linksys WRT1200AC

Linksys WRT1200AC comes with two antennas. On the front of the router, you can see “WRT1200AC” below the Linksys logo.

On the label printed on the bottom of the router, you can see “WRT1200AC” in the top-right corner.

(Some Linksys routers have two hardware versions. If you do not see a version number next to the model number, your router is Version 1. If you see “V2” next to the model number, your router is Version 2. Both versions use the same firmware for the ExpressVPN app for routers.)

Linksys WRT1900ACS

Linksys WRT1900ACS has four antennas. On the front of the router, you can see “WRT1900ACS” below the Linksys logo.

On the label printed on the bottom of the router, you can see “WRT1900ACS” in the top-right corner.

(Some Linksys routers have two hardware versions. If you do not see a version number next to the model number, your router is Version 1. If you see “V2” next to the model number, your router is Version 2. Both versions use the same firmware for the ExpressVPN app for routers.)

Linksys WRT1900AC-13J1

Linksys WRT1900AC-13J1 has four antennas. On the front of the router, it says “WRT1900AC” below the Linksys logo.

On the label printed on the bottom of the router:

You can see “WRT1900AC” in the top-right corner.

The serial number starts with “13J1.”

Linksys WRT1900AC-13J2

Linksys WRT1900AC-13J2 has four antennas. On the front of the router, it says “WRT1900AC” below the Linksys logo.

On the label printed on the bottom of the router,

You can see “WRT1900AC V2” in the top-right corner.

The serial number starts with “13J2.”

Linksys WRT3200ACM

Linksys WRT3200ACM has four antennas. On the front of the router, you can see “WRT3200ACM” below the Linksys logo.

On the label printed on the bottom of the router, you can see “WRT3200ACM” in the top-right corner.

Linksys WRT32X

Linksys WRT32X has four antennas. On the front of the router, you can see “WRT32X” below the Linksys logo.

On the label printed on the bottom of the router, you can see “WRT32X” in the top-right corner.

Linksys EA6200

Linksys EA6200 does not have any antennas. On the top of the router, you can see “EA6200.”

