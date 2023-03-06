Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can import your logins from LastPass into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer. ExpressVPN Keys only supports importing logins (emails, usernames, and passwords). Other data such as credit card details or saved notes will not be imported.

Import your LastPass logins using your computer

1. Import your LastPass logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, or Brave, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab > Settings. Click Import from existing services. Enter your primary password. Select LastPass. Follow the on-screen instructions. Click Choose File. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Remove the LastPass browser extension

LastPass will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, remove the LastPass browser extension.

Chrome

In Chrome, enter chrome://extensions/ in the search bar. Find LastPass. Click Remove > Remove.

Microsoft Edge

In Edge, enter edge://extensions/ in the search bar. Find LastPass. Click Remove > Remove.

Brave

In Brave, enter brave://extensions/ in the search bar. Find LastPass. Click Remove > Remove.

Opera

In Opera, enter opera://extensions in the search bar. Find and click LastPass. Click Remove extension > Remove.

Vivaldi

In Vivaldi, enter vivaldi://extensions/ in the search bar. Find LastPass. Click Remove > Remove.

Import your LastPass logins using your Android device

LastPass does not allow exporting logins on Android. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.

Import your LastPass logins using your iOS device

LastPass does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.

