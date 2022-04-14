Last updated:

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app. The beta version for iOS is still in development.

With ExpressVPN Keys, you can:

  • Keep your logins secure with zero-knowledge encryption, which ensures only you have access to your passwords.
  • Create unique, hard-to-crack passwords with a click or tap.
  • Save time signing in to websites and apps with autofill.
  • Access all your logins across your devices.
  • Use it at no extra cost—it is included in your ExpressVPN subscription.

