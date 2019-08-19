Watch the 2023 Royal Ascot with a VPN

Royal Ascot is the highlight of the Flat racing season in Britain, with five days of top-class action featuring an extended schedule of 35 races in 2023 hosted at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire. The 2023 Royal Ascot is set to take place between Tuesday, June 20, and Saturday, June 24, 2023. Catch all the action for free on ITV.

How to watch horse racing events online

To enjoy horse racing live streams:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as the UK server for ITV. Tune in and enjoy the event!

How to watch 2023 Royal Ascot for free

ITV

Price: Free

Country: UK

Channels: ITV and ITV4

ITV has agreed to a new three year deal to show exclusive, free-to-air coverage of UK horse racing until the end of 2026. Over 100 days of live coverage will be shown across ITV1 and ITV4 each year – all simulcast on ITVX – along with the morning racing program The Opening Show. The deal encompasses UK racing’s Crown Jewel events with the Grand National, the Cheltenham Festival, Royal Ascot and the Derby all featuring.

Note: You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).

Other Ways to watch the 2023 Royal Ascot

Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

Peacock has the biggest horse races, including the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series and Royal Ascot. A free trial is available. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV. Check the official schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You will need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV.

NBC

Country: U.S.

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry NBC, including Fubo (75 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (40 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirectTV Stream.

Sky Sports

Price: from £24/month

Country: UK

Channels: Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports Racing has the rights to 25 UK racecourses including Ascot, Chester, and Doncaster. Internationally the channel has rights to racing from France, Hong Kong, the Melbourne Cup Carnival, US Triple Crown, and the Breeders’ Cup.

Looking for the latest news and expert analysis? The BBC is the premier destination for fans who want up-to-the-minute news and coverage.

Head to the BBC for the latest horse racing coverage from BBC Sport!

2023 horse racing schedule

Event Date Location Golden Slipper March 18, 2023 Sydney, Australia Dubai World Cup March 25, 2023 Dubai, UAE Country Championships Final April 1, 2023 Sydney, Australia Grand National April 13-15, 2023 Liverpool, UK Nakayama Grand Jump April 15, 2023 Funabashi, Japan Kentucky Derby May 6, 2023 Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. Preakness Stakes May 20, 2023 Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. The Derby June 2-3, 2023 Surrey, UK Belmont Stakes June 11, 2023 Elmont, New York, U.S. Royal Ascot June 20-24, 2023 Ascot, UK Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe September 30-October 1, 2023 (provisional) Paris, France British Champions Day October 21, 2023 Ascot, UK Caulfield Cup October 21, 2023 Melbourne, Australia Cox Plate October 28, 2023 (possible move to Nov 25) Melbourne, Australia Breeders’ Cup November 3-4, 2023 Arcadia, California Melbourne Cup November 7, 2023 Melbourne, Australia Welsh Grand National December 27, 2023 Chepstow, UK

