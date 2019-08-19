Home Streama sport Horse Racing

Watch horse racing live streams with VPN in 2023

Uppdaterad: 4 juli 2023

Watch the 2023 Royal Ascot on June 20–24!

Skaffa ExpressVPN

30 dagars pengarna-tillbaka-garanti

Watch the 2023 Royal Ascot with a VPN

Royal Ascot is the highlight of the Flat racing season in Britain, with five days of top-class action featuring an extended schedule of 35 races in 2023 hosted at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire. The 2023 Royal Ascot is set to take place between Tuesday, June 20, and Saturday, June 24, 2023. Catch all the action for free on ITV.

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch horse racing events online

To enjoy horse racing live streams:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as the UK server for ITV.
  3. Tune in and enjoy the event!

How to watch 2023 Royal Ascot for free

ITV

Price: Free

Country: UK

Channels: ITV and ITV4

ITV has agreed to a new three year deal to show exclusive, free-to-air coverage of UK horse racing until the end of 2026. Over 100 days of live coverage will be shown across ITV1 and ITV4 each year – all simulcast on ITVX – along with the morning racing program The Opening Show. The deal encompasses UK racing’s Crown Jewel events with the Grand National, the Cheltenham Festival, Royal Ascot and the Derby all featuring.

Note: You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Other Ways to watch the 2023 Royal Ascot

Peacock TV

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

Peacock has the biggest horse races, including the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series and Royal Ascot. A free trial is available. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV. Check the official schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You will need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

NBC

Country: U.S.

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry NBC, including Fubo (75 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (40 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirectTV Stream.

Get ExpressVPN

Sky Sports

Price: from £24/month

Country: UK

Channels: Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports Racing has the rights to 25 UK racecourses including Ascot, Chester, and Doncaster. Internationally the channel has rights to racing from France, Hong Kong, the Melbourne Cup Carnival, US Triple Crown, and the Breeders’ Cup.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Sky Sports With a VPN

Follow the latest horse racing updates on BBC

Looking for the latest news and expert analysis? The BBC is the premier destination for fans who want up-to-the-minute news and coverage.

Head to the BBC for the latest horse racing coverage from BBC Sport!

2023 horse racing schedule

EventDateLocation
Golden SlipperMarch 18, 2023Sydney, Australia
Dubai World CupMarch 25, 2023Dubai, UAE
Country Championships FinalApril 1, 2023Sydney, Australia
Grand NationalApril 13-15, 2023Liverpool, UK
Nakayama Grand JumpApril 15, 2023Funabashi, Japan
Kentucky DerbyMay 6, 2023Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.
Preakness StakesMay 20, 2023Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.
The DerbyJune 2-3, 2023Surrey, UK
Belmont StakesJune 11, 2023Elmont, New York, U.S.
Royal AscotJune 20-24, 2023Ascot, UK
Prix de l’Arc de TriompheSeptember 30-October 1, 2023 (provisional)Paris, France
British Champions DayOctober 21, 2023Ascot, UK
Caulfield CupOctober 21, 2023Melbourne, Australia
Cox PlateOctober 28, 2023 (possible move to Nov 25)Melbourne, Australia
Breeders’ CupNovember 3-4, 2023Arcadia, California
Melbourne CupNovember 7, 2023Melbourne, Australia
Welsh Grand NationalDecember 27, 2023Chepstow, UK

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a Human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

Lämna en kommentar

Din e-postadress kommer inte att publiceras. Obligatoriska fält är markerade med *

Du kan använda följande HTML-taggar och -attribut:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Välj språk

Need help? Chat with us!
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See This Month's Top Picks