Watch the 2023 Royal Ascot with a VPN
Royal Ascot is the highlight of the Flat racing season in Britain, with five days of top-class action featuring an extended schedule of 35 races in 2023 hosted at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire. The 2023 Royal Ascot is set to take place between Tuesday, June 20, and Saturday, June 24, 2023. Catch all the action for free on ITV.
How to watch horse racing events online
To enjoy horse racing live streams:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as the UK server for ITV.
- Tune in and enjoy the event!
How to watch 2023 Royal Ascot for free
ITV
Price: Free
Country: UK
Channels: ITV and ITV4
ITV has agreed to a new three year deal to show exclusive, free-to-air coverage of UK horse racing until the end of 2026. Over 100 days of live coverage will be shown across ITV1 and ITV4 each year – all simulcast on ITVX – along with the morning racing program The Opening Show. The deal encompasses UK racing’s Crown Jewel events with the Grand National, the Cheltenham Festival, Royal Ascot and the Derby all featuring.
Note: You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
Other Ways to watch the 2023 Royal Ascot
Peacock TV
Price: 5 USD/month and up
Country: U.S.
Peacock has the biggest horse races, including the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series and Royal Ascot. A free trial is available. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV. Check the official schedule to know when to tune in.
Note: You will need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV.
NBC
Country: U.S.
NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry NBC, including Fubo (75 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (40 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).
Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirectTV Stream.
Sky Sports
Price: from £24/month
Country: UK
Channels: Sky Sports Racing
Sky Sports Racing has the rights to 25 UK racecourses including Ascot, Chester, and Doncaster. Internationally the channel has rights to racing from France, Hong Kong, the Melbourne Cup Carnival, US Triple Crown, and the Breeders’ Cup.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Follow the latest horse racing updates on BBC
Looking for the latest news and expert analysis? The BBC is the premier destination for fans who want up-to-the-minute news and coverage.
Head to the BBC for the latest horse racing coverage from BBC Sport!
2023 horse racing schedule
|Event
|Date
|Location
|Golden Slipper
|March 18, 2023
|Sydney, Australia
|Dubai World Cup
|March 25, 2023
|Dubai, UAE
|Country Championships Final
|April 1, 2023
|Sydney, Australia
|Grand National
|April 13-15, 2023
|Liverpool, UK
|Nakayama Grand Jump
|April 15, 2023
|Funabashi, Japan
|Kentucky Derby
|May 6, 2023
|Louisville, Kentucky, U.S.
|Preakness Stakes
|May 20, 2023
|Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.
|The Derby
|June 2-3, 2023
|Surrey, UK
|Belmont Stakes
|June 11, 2023
|Elmont, New York, U.S.
|Royal Ascot
|June 20-24, 2023
|Ascot, UK
|Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe
|September 30-October 1, 2023 (provisional)
|Paris, France
|British Champions Day
|October 21, 2023
|Ascot, UK
|Caulfield Cup
|October 21, 2023
|Melbourne, Australia
|Cox Plate
|October 28, 2023 (possible move to Nov 25)
|Melbourne, Australia
|Breeders’ Cup
|November 3-4, 2023
|Arcadia, California
|Melbourne Cup
|November 7, 2023
|Melbourne, Australia
|Welsh Grand National
|December 27, 2023
|Chepstow, UK
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
Need step-by-step streaming help?
