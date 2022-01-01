Protect Your Online Privacy with ExpressVPN
Exclusive offer: Get 3 extra months free with 12-month plan
No more restrictions.
Internet without borders.
ExpressVPN defeats content restrictions and censorship to deliver unlimited access to video, music, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world.Get ExpressVPN
Every device in your digital life.
Secured.
ExpressVPN comes with easy-to-use apps for every device under the sun—and in your pocket. Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and so much more.
Your online activity is your business. Period.
ExpressVPN hides your IP address and encrypts your network data so no one can see what you’re doing. Become anonymous in seconds.Get ExpressVPN
The world’s leading VPN provider, as seen in:
Rock-solid privacy at blazing speeds.
No compromises.
Accelerate your VPN
Enjoy the power of an unlimited-bandwidth VPN built for speed. Find out why we’re named ExpressVPN.
Be anywhere, virtually
Choose from 160 locations across 94 countries. Keep your real location hidden from prying eyes.
Watch what you want
Access any content, no matter your location. Say goodbye to blocked services and websites.
Browse and download anonymously
Keep your online activity from being traced. ExpressVPN keeps no connection or activity logs.
Encrypt everything
Protect your connection with 256-bit AES, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, kill switch, and split tunneling.
Get help, anytime
Email or chat live with our Customer Support team, 24/7. ExpressVPN is here to help.