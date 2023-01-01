Best VPN for South Korea
- High-speed servers in South Korea
- Protect your online activity
- Secure and reliable browsing
- Easy-to-use apps for all devices
Best Korean VPN
How to get a VPN for South Korea
Follow these steps to get a South Korea IP address from anywhere:
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a location in South Korea.
Why use a VPN in South Korea?
Protect your privacy
ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.
Stay secure
ExpressVPN shields your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This helps keep your data more private and secure, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi networks.
South Korea VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every device.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including phones, computers, routers, and more.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Frequently asked questions
Are VPNs legal in South Korea?
How do I get a South Korea VPN?
Connect to a South Korea VPN in a few steps:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select South Korea
Should I use a free VPN in South Korea?
You will not be able to find a free VPN that offers the speed, privacy, and quality of service of ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a full refund if you’re not satisfied.
Should I use a VPN if I live in South Korea?
Internet restrictions in South Korea have been a concern for several years now, which is why using a VPN can help keep you safe as you navigate the internet.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from South Korea, or anywhere else in the world.
