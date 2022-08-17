It depends on what you’re interested in! Love "romance"? Try The Bachelor. Want to laugh at drunk people with catchphrases? Maybe Love Island or Jersey Shore (or its British cousin, Geordie Shore). Drunk people who are also rich? Try The Real Housewives franchise (up to 14 versions, and counting)...

The good news is that there is absolutely no shortage of sub-genres of reality TV that exist. From fashion, to food, to fighting, you’re bound to find something that fits your tastes.