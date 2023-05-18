Where to watch Jury Duty Where to watch Jury Duty
The mockumentary series Jury Duty premiered on April 7, 2023, and delighted many online. You’ve probably seen it pop up on your social media feeds or heard your friends talk about it; here’s everything you need to know about Jury Duty.
Waar gaat Dury Duty over?
Het waanzinnige uitgangspunt van Jury Duty is dat ze een nietsvermoedende persoon, Ronald Glennan, volgen die als jurylid tussen acteurs middenin een nepproces wordt neergezet. Het wordt gefilmd onder het mom van 'documentaire', maar intussen toont de semi-scripted show ons hoe een zogenaamd proces met een jury van binnen werkt. In een bijzonder grappige plot-twist speelt acteur James Marsden een overdreven versie van zichzelf.
Glennans heeft geen idee van wat er werkelijk aan de hand is, maar zijn vermogen om op de een of andere manier alles in goede banen te leiden, maakt Jury Duty zo'n leuk programma. Kijk hoe hij reageert op fratsen, buitensporige getuigenissen en andere capriolen in de rechtszaal terwijl hij dit komisch onorthodoxe proces doorloopt. De serie is mede geschreven door The Office-schrijvers Lee Eisenberg en Gene Stupnitsky.
When did season 1 of Jury Duty premiere?
Jury Duty premiered on April 7, 2023, on Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). Two episodes dropped weekly every Friday, with the season finale streaming on April 21. All eight episodes of Jury Duty are available on demand now.
Waar kun je Jury Duty online kijken
Jury Duty is beschikbaar voor streaming op Freevee (voorheen IMDb TV), en is ook te zien door het betaalde zusterkanaal Amazon Prime Video.
Kijk Jury Duty gratis op Amazon Freevee
Freevee is aeen door reclame ondersteunde gratis streamingdienst. Het biedt ruimte aan een ruime collectie films, series en Freevee Originals als Jury Duty. Alle acht afleveringen van het programma staan nu klaar voor je om te bingen.
Om op Freevee te streamen, heb je alleen maar een Amazon account nodig. Je hoeft geen Amazon-, Amazon Prime- of Amazon Prime Video-abonnement te hebben. Freevee is momenteel alleen beschikbaar in de VS, het VK en Duitsland.
Kijk Jury Duty op Prime Video
Als je in een land bent waar Freevee niet beschikbaar is, kun je misschien Jury Duty gratis kijken op Prime Video. NB: je hebt een bestaand Amazon Prime of Prime Video-abonnement nodig om bij de streamer binnen te komen.
Who is in the cast of Jury Duty Season 1?
Ronald Glennan might’ve genuinely signed up for jury duty; everyone else was in on the joke. Here’s the complete cast list of Jury Duty and where you might’ve seen them:
Alan Barinholtz as Judge Rosen: Barinholtz is a real-life attorney and actor. Prior to Jury Duty, he made appearances in the Hulu show History of the World: Part 2 and the movie The Oath. He is the father of comedy actor Ike Barinholtz.
Brandon Loeser as juror Tim: Loeser is a stuntman who has appeared in Silicon Valley and Westworld.
Cassandra Blair as juror Vanessa: Before Jury Duty, the actress was on several shows, including NCIS: Hawaii, Hacks, 9-1-1, and Westworld.
David Brown as juror Todd: Aside from making minor appearances on some shows, Brown is also part of the comedy troupe Helltrap Nightmare and the sketch group The Shrimp Boys.
Edy Modica as juror Jeannie: Before appearing in Jury Duty, Modica appeared in various short films such as The Flesh and Made for Love.
Ishmel Sahid as juror Lonnie: The actor is most recognized for his role on the Nickelodeon TV show Cousins for Life.
James Marsden as himself: The Hollywood actor is most known for his roles in Enchanted, The Notebook, Westworld, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sex Drive (he proudly declares this in episode one).
Kirk Fox as juror Pat: The actor is best known for his roles on the hit comedy series Community, Parks and Recreation, and Reservation Dogs.
Maria Russell as juror Inez: The actress has appeared in several TV shows such as Teen Wolf, General Hospital, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.
Mekki Leeper as juror Noah: Lepper is one of the co-writers of Jury Duty. He has also appeared on the HBO series The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Pramode Kumar as juror Ravi: Best recognized for his recurring role on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor has played minor roles in shows and films such as in the DC film Birds of Prey.
Rashida 'Sheedz' Olayiwola as Officer Nikki: Prior to Jury Duty, Olayiwola served as an actress and writer on the comedy shows Sherman’s Showcase and South Side.
Ron Song as juror Ken Hyun: Before Jury Duty, Song had minor roles in shows like Netflix’s From Scratch and Gaslit.
Ronald Glennan as himself**:** Glennan is not an actor. Jury Duty is the first time he’s appeared on a show—and he didn’t know it!
Ross Kimball as juror Ross: While he has made one-episode appearances on many shows, Kimball is probably best known for hosting the podcast Good At Parties.
Susan Berger as juror Barbara**:** Berger has made appearances in a variety of TV shows, from American Horror Story to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 2 Broke Girls, and even Grey’s Anatomy.
Jury Duty FAQ
[nl-NL] Is Jury Duty on Amazon Prime Video?
Yes. The show is streaming on Freevee, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, and you do not need a Prime subscription to watch Jury Duty. A regular Amazon account would suffice. That said, if you have Prime Video, there is a Freevee channel where you can easily navigate to Freevee content.
[nl-NL] How many episodes of Jury Duty are there?
There are eight episodes of Jury Duty. All episodes are available to stream on-demand on Freevee.
[nl-NL] Is Ronald Glennan on Jury Duty an actor?
No, Ronald Glennan is not an actor. He unwittingly joined Jury Duty as a cast member. He responded to a Craigslist ad thinking he would participate in a legitimate jury trial for a public television documentary. He is an ordinary person who works as a solar contractor.
