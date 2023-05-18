Ronald Glennan might’ve genuinely signed up for jury duty; everyone else was in on the joke. Here’s the complete cast list of Jury Duty and where you might’ve seen them:

Alan Barinholtz as Judge Rosen: Barinholtz is a real-life attorney and actor. Prior to Jury Duty, he made appearances in the Hulu show History of the World: Part 2 and the movie The Oath. He is the father of comedy actor Ike Barinholtz.

Brandon Loeser as juror Tim: Loeser is a stuntman who has appeared in Silicon Valley and Westworld.

Cassandra Blair as juror Vanessa: Before Jury Duty, the actress was on several shows, including NCIS: Hawaii, Hacks, 9-1-1, and Westworld.

David Brown as juror Todd: Aside from making minor appearances on some shows, Brown is also part of the comedy troupe Helltrap Nightmare and the sketch group The Shrimp Boys.

Edy Modica as juror Jeannie: Before appearing in Jury Duty, Modica appeared in various short films such as The Flesh and Made for Love.

Ishmel Sahid as juror Lonnie: The actor is most recognized for his role on the Nickelodeon TV show Cousins for Life.

James Marsden as himself: The Hollywood actor is most known for his roles in Enchanted, The Notebook, Westworld, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Sex Drive (he proudly declares this in episode one).

Kirk Fox as juror Pat: The actor is best known for his roles on the hit comedy series Community, Parks and Recreation, and Reservation Dogs.

Maria Russell as juror Inez: The actress has appeared in several TV shows such as Teen Wolf, General Hospital, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Mekki Leeper as juror Noah: Lepper is one of the co-writers of Jury Duty. He has also appeared on the HBO series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Pramode Kumar as juror Ravi: Best recognized for his recurring role on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor has played minor roles in shows and films such as in the DC film Birds of Prey.

Rashida 'Sheedz' Olayiwola as Officer Nikki: Prior to Jury Duty, Olayiwola served as an actress and writer on the comedy shows Sherman’s Showcase and South Side.

Ron Song as juror Ken Hyun: Before Jury Duty, Song had minor roles in shows like Netflix’s From Scratch and Gaslit.

Ronald Glennan as himself**:** Glennan is not an actor. Jury Duty is the first time he’s appeared on a show—and he didn’t know it!

Ross Kimball as juror Ross: While he has made one-episode appearances on many shows, Kimball is probably best known for hosting the podcast Good At Parties.