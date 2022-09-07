Nikita Krylov (29-9-0, 12 KOs) will face Ryan Spann (21-7-0, 6 KOs) in a Light Heavyweigh bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Coverage of the main card begins at 7 p.m. ET. Prelims start at 4 p.m. ET. The fight will air on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann start time

All the excitement comes to a head on Saturday, February 25, when Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann face off at the UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV. Coverage of the main card begins at 7 p.m. ET. Prelims start at 4 p.m. ET.

Krylov vs Spann record : Who’s the better fighter?

Name and alias Nikita Krylov Ryan Spann Category Light Heavyweight Light Heavyweight Boxing Record 29-9-0 (12 KOs) 21-7-0 (6 KOs) Stance Orthodox Orthodox Height 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) 6 ft 5 in (196 cm) Reach 77.5 in (197 cm) 81.5 in (207 cm) Years active 2012-present 2013-present Age 30 31

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann fight card

These two are the main draw, but don’t miss these delicious undercard matchups!

Main Card (ESPN+)

A. Muniz (23-4-0) vs. B. Allen (20-5-0) — Middleweight

A. Sakai (15-5 -1 ) vs. D. Mayes (9-4-0) — Heavyweight

T. Suarez (9-0-0) vs. M. De La Rosa (12-7-1) — Women’s Flyweight

M. Malott (8-1-1) vs. Y. Lainesse (9-1-0) — Welterweight

E. Gonzalez (14-7-0) vs. T. Peek ( 7-0-0) — Lightweight

Prelims (ESPN+)

J. Jasudavicius (7-2-0) vs. G. Fernandes (8-1-0) — Women’s Flyweight

J. Leavitt (10-2-0) vs. V. Martinez (13-3-0) — Lightweight

O. Osbourne (11-5-0) vs. C. Johnson (13-3-0) — Catch Weight

R. Alves (20-11-0) vs. N. Aliev (7-0-0) — Lightweight

H. Cowan (7-2-0) vs. A. Perez (7-2-0) — Women’s Bantamweight

J. Johnson (15-7-0) vs. G. Armfield (8-3-0) — Bantamweight

J. Solecki (12-3-0) vs. C. Deaton (17-5-0) — Lightweight

Krylov vs Spann fight odds

Fighter Odds Nikita Krylov -170 Ryan Spann +145

What other UFC fights are happening in 2023 ?

Check out these UFC events throughout 2023! Dates here may be subject to change.

Date Event (Main card) Location Feb 18, 2023 UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield UFC APEX Feb 25, 2023 UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann UFC APEX Mar 4, 2023 UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane T-Mobile Arena Mar 11, 2023 UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili The Theater at Virgin Hotels Mar 18, 2023 UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 O2 Arena (ENG) Mar 25, 2023 UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen AT&T Center