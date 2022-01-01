PjMs are often assigned to one or more teams. A team might be totally cross-functional in nature with a mix of marketers, designers, engineers, and writers, for example. Or a team might be a single function like Frontend Developers. Teams generally have around 3-10 people in them, some of whom might be located in the same office as you, but many are also spread around the world.

Despite the “Marketing” in our job title, we don’t make marketing decisions as such, but rather work tightly alongside our specialists (product marketers, comms managers etc.) who do. This gives us a unique level of exposure to super interesting strategic marketing discussions, and although our role is around giving guidance on resourcing requirements, timelines, and risks, being in the room means we often get to give broader input, too.

Some of us also have a lot of exposure to our software engineers and fun new bits of tech being built in the company—it all depends on which teams we’re working with. The project managers who work heavily with the tech teams are generally those who have some experience or background in working with engineers, or those who are keen to learn!

