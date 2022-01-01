Saat 30 lisäpäivää ilmaiseksi mihin tahansa tilauspakettiin, jos tilaat nyt.

Secure your passwords with ExpressVPN Keys

  • Store unlimited passwords
  • Sign in easily with autofill
  • Free with your VPN subscription
  • Available in the mobile apps and for Chrome
ExpressVPN Keys password manager.
ExpressVPN Keys animated logo

ExpressVPN Keys: Free, simple, secure

ExpressVPN Keys lets you take control of your password security. You can generate unique, complex passwords that are hard to hack, store them in a secure digital vault, then fill your logins with just a click. The password manager makes your online experience easier, faster, and more secure. 

ExpressVPN Keys is the latest security innovation from the team behind our industry-leading VPN, TrustedServer technology, and the Lightway VPN protocol. With the launch of the password manager, ExpressVPN broadens the ways it protects your digital footprint and your passwords. It’s more protection for the same price.

Manage all your accounts securely with Keys.

Keep your logins safe

Forget about having to remember all your passwords—and resetting them when you forget. Using ExpressVPN Keys means you only need to remember one password to manage all the logins you use every day, from your favorite sites and streaming services to your email and online banking.

Just like our industry-leading VPN, ExpressVPN Keys follows industry best practices for secure app development and cloud infrastructure, with threat modeling and security assessments led by our team of experts. 

The password manager uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that only you have access to your logins. Your logins are only ever decrypted on your devices when you unlock ExpressVPN Keys using your primary password or biometrics. There’s only one key, and it’s in your hands. Even we can’t see your passwords.

Luo vahvoja salasanoja ExpressVPN Keys -salasanaohjelmalla.

Generate strong passwords

No more using weak passwords, reusing passwords, or repeating password patterns across several accounts—all practices that leave your accounts vulnerable. Level up your password security by using ExpressVPN’s password manager to generate unique, complex passwords with just a click.

ExpressVPN Keys täyttää salasanat automaattisesti yhdellä klikkauksella.

Sign in faster with just one click

No more typos or searching for symbols. ExpressVPN Keys remembers your passwords, so you don’t have to—then fills them with just a click.

ExpressVPN can identify weak or reused passwords and insecure URLs.

Monitor your password health

Check your password security score with ExpressVPN Keys. The password manager helps to identify vulnerable passwords that are weak or reused and need to be changed, helping to prevent the risk of a hack.

Access ExpressVPN Keys across your devices.

Access across all your devices

Take your passwords wherever you go. Available as a Chrome extension for your computer and conveniently built into the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android, ExpressVPN Keys syncs your logins across devices.

Keys is free with your ExpressVPN subscription.

No extra costs, no limits

ExpressVPN Keys offers the security and peace of mind of a premium password manager without the premium price tag because it’s included in your ExpressVPN subscription at no extra cost.

Unlike your memory—and some other password managers—there’s no limit to the number of logins you can save in ExpressVPN Keys or devices you can use it on.

