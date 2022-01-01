Unblock Instagram anywhere with a VPN
We live in a visual world.
Don’t let censorship keep you from sharing it on Instagram!
ExpressVPN lets you post photos no matter where you are. Unblock Instagram at school, at work, in countries that limit free expression—wherever life takes you.
Get a VPN for Instagram in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN server location anywhere that Instagram is not censored.
Step 3
Enjoy scrolling through Instagram wherever you are!
The best VPN for Instagram
Whether you’re adding music to your Instagram stories or just trying to get your celebrity fix at work, at school, or wherever you are, ExpressVPN gives you complete access to both the Instagram app and website.
Better yet, ExpressVPN is fast. You won’t have to wait forever to upload a new photo or sit through long load times while using the Explore tab.
Why can’t I get on Instagram?
With over a billion users, Instagram is one of the most popular social networking sites in the world. However, certain countries do block Instagram, as their governments want to control what images are shared.
Offices and schools might also block access to Instagram, depriving you of valuable inspiration and research material. And depending on where you live, Instagram’s music feature may not be fully functional.
How does an Instagram VPN work?
A VPN, or virtual private network, encrypts your network traffic and gives you a new IP address. Because ExpressVPN has servers in various locations around the world, it can give your smartphone a foreign IP address. If the IP address is in a country where Instagram isn’t blocked, suddenly you’ll be able to access it.
Instagram has made it much easier to combine photography and travel so that everyone can keep up with your adventures. Selfies, scenery, food pics—Instagram lets you share all of that with the touch of a button.
But in some countries, you might have trouble sharing your photos with your friends. So if you’re planning to travel, consider downloading ExpressVPN before you go so you enjoy uninterrupted access!
FAQ: Access Instagram with a VPN
Can I use VPN for Instagram?
Yes, Instagram works with a VPN. A VPN unblocks Instagram by replacing your real IP address with another one, making it look like you’re scrolling from a different location.
Learn more about what a VPN can do.
Can I access Instagram from anywhere?
Yes! A VPN allows you to access Instagram and your favorite sites and services from anywhere in the world.
If you’re traveling to a country where you think a site might be blocked, sign up to ExpressVPN before you leave to ensure you can get onto all your social media and messaging apps wherever you are.
How do I use a VPN for Instagram?
Follow these simple steps:
Download the app to your device
Connect to ExpressVPN and select a country where Instagram isn’t blocked
Launch Instagram and start scrolling
Can I unblock Instagram at school?
Sure can! With a VPN, you can access Instagram without having to worry about local internet restrictions. Simply connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in a location where Instagram is available, and you’ll instantly have access.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN at school.
Are there any privacy concerns with using Instagram?
Instagram is owned by Facebook, which mines customer data for profit. Learn more about how to delete your Instagram account.
I'm traveling. Will a VPN proxy help me unblock Instagram abroad?
Yes. A VPN can unblock Instagram while you travel anywhere in the world!
If you sign up for a VPN before your travels, you’ll be able to defeat censorship wherever you are.
What other sites can I access with a VPN?
What devices can I use Instagram on?
Instagram is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers (albeit with limited features), including Mac, Windows, and Linux
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Unsure? Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
If ExpressVPN doesn’t meet your Instagram needs, you can get a full refund within 30 days. Download it today to see if it works for you—you’ve got nothing to lose!