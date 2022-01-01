A VPN, or virtual private network, encrypts your network traffic and gives you a new IP address. Because ExpressVPN has servers in various locations around the world, it can give your smartphone a foreign IP address. If the IP address is in a country where Instagram isn’t blocked, suddenly you’ll be able to access it.

Instagram has made it much easier to combine photography and travel so that everyone can keep up with your adventures. Selfies, scenery, food pics—Instagram lets you share all of that with the touch of a button.

But in some countries, you might have trouble sharing your photos with your friends. So if you’re planning to travel, consider downloading ExpressVPN before you go so you enjoy uninterrupted access!