이 페이지는 라우터용 ExpressVPN에 대해 고객님들이 흔히 묻는 질문을 다뤄보겠습니다.

고객님의 라우터에 ExpressVPN을 설정하려면 고객님의 라우터에 맞는 가이드를 참조하세요.

Jump to:

Setting up your router

Protecting your devices

Using your router

Advanced settings

Setting up your router

How do I find my router’s default password?

You can often find your router’s default credentials on the label printed on the back or bottom of the router. Learn more about finding the default credentials on specific Asus, Linksys, Netgear and Aircove routers.

How do I change the router’s admin password?

You can change the router’s admin password by accessing your router dashboard and going to Advanced Settings > Router Settings. If you have forgotten your router admin password, you will need to reset your router.

How do I access my router’s settings?

You can access your router’s settings by going to expressvpnrouter.com in a web browser on a device connected to the router. Learn more.

How do I connect my router to my ISP’s modem or router?

You can connect your ExpressVPN router to your ISP’s modem or router by connecting a LAN cable from the LAN port of your ISP’s modem or router to the “WAN” or “Internet” port of your ExpressVPN router. Learn more.

What network configurations are supported?

There are multiple ways to set up your ExpressVPN router. You can connect your ExpressVPN router to an Ethernet switch, to a mesh network, using Wi-Fi extenders, and even daisy chaining multiple ExpressVPN routers. Learn more.

