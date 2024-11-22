Bénéficiez de {{bonus_days}} jours supplémentaires gratuits sur n'importe quel formule d'abonnement en vous inscrivant dès maintenant.

Ne manquez pas cette offre ! Bénéficiez de {{bonus_months}} mois gratuits avec un abonnement de 12 mois.

Pete Membrey

Chief Engineering Officer

Technical expert

Pete Membrey is currently Chief Engineering Officer at ExpressVPN, the creator of Lightway (an open-source, mobile-first VPN protocol), and a core member of the team that created TrustedServer, the VPN industry’s first RAM-only server platform designed with an entire defense-in-depth strategy.

Latest tech expert news

Ups and downs of post-quantum cryptography

A paper claiming the creation of a quantum algorithm that could break Kyber cryptography created a stir in the cybersecurity world.

Mise à niveau de Lightway vers DTLS 1.3

ExpressVPN is one of the first services in the world to implement the new version of DTLS, designed for secure communication over untrusted networks.

TunnelCrack research findings

A paper presented earlier this month revealed a security vulnerability in VPNs known as TunnelCrack. Here’s what we’ve done to protect users.

Read more by Pete

Vertical toggle buttons.

Innovations in VPN technology

Security and vulnerability responses

Industry news and analysis

Read More

Video: The inspiration behind Lightway

Pete’s recent coverage

October 26, 2023 - TECHRADAR

ExpressVPN launches post-quantum protection

Its WireGuard-inspired VPN protocol now includes measures to defend against quantum computing.

september 29, 2023 - hacker news

Post-Quantum Cryptography: Finally Real in Consumer Apps?

Most people are barely thinking about basic cybersecurity, let alone post-quantum cryptography.

august 23, 2023 - tech in asia

Q&A with the tech leaders driving ExpressVPN’s innovations

ExpressVPN’s Chief Engineering Officer, Peter Membrey is responsible for cutting-edge technologies that have revolutionized the VPN landscape.

17 décembre 2021 - The verge

Log4j est corrigé, mais les exploits ne font que commencer

À mesure que les mises à jour des logiciels affectés sont déployées lentement, d'autres corrections plus rapides sont un remède essentiel.

«Je veux utiliser mes compétences et mon expérience pour rendre le monde meilleur pour moi, pour ma famille, pour tout le monde. Priorité à l'ingénierie pour que les gens ne passent jamais au second plan. »

Les coups de cœur de Pete

Lightway

Lightway est le tout nouveau protocole VPN d'ExpressVPN, conçu pour un monde connecté en permanence.

TrustedServer

La technologie de serveur VPN la plus avancée, auditée par un organisme indépendant pour confirmer la protection des données personnelles.

Bloqueur de traqueurs

Bénéficiez de plus de confidentialité sur internet en contrôlant la quantité de données que les entreprises recueillent sur vous via les applis mobiles et les sites web.

Demander à un expert

Avez-vous une question sur la confidentialité en ligne, la cybersécurité ou la technologie au quotidien ? Envoyez votre question par e-mail à techfriend@expressvpn.com. Votre question pourrait être présentée et répondue dans notre colonne TechFriend par l'un de nos experts en technologie.

En savoir plus

Rencontrez nos autres experts

Sam Bultez

Directeur de produit

Cherlynn Cha

Gestionnaire du centre des opérations de sécurité

Lauren Hendry Parsons

Directeur, Communications & Plaidoyer

Tous les experts