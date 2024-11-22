Pete Membrey
Chief Engineering Officer
Technical expert
Pete Membrey is currently Chief Engineering Officer at ExpressVPN, the creator of Lightway (an open-source, mobile-first VPN protocol), and a core member of the team that created TrustedServer, the VPN industry’s first RAM-only server platform designed with an entire defense-in-depth strategy.
Latest tech expert news
Ups and downs of post-quantum cryptography
A paper claiming the creation of a quantum algorithm that could break Kyber cryptography created a stir in the cybersecurity world.
Mise à niveau de Lightway vers DTLS 1.3
ExpressVPN is one of the first services in the world to implement the new version of DTLS, designed for secure communication over untrusted networks.
Read more by Pete
Innovations in VPN technology
- ExpressVPN launches post-quantum protection to defend users against threats of the future
- TrustedServer: Deep dive into the security of our server tech
- With ExpressVPN, your IP changes for every site
- Lightway: Leading the charge with Kyber, now the official post-quantum encryption standard
Security and vulnerability responses
- ExpressVPN publishes new third-party audit report and research paper on DNS leaks
- Addressing ?Downfall?: ExpressVPN?s swift response to an Intel exploit
Industry news and analysis
Video: The inspiration behind Lightway
Pete’s recent coverage
October 26, 2023 - TECHRADAR
ExpressVPN launches post-quantum protection
Its WireGuard-inspired VPN protocol now includes measures to defend against quantum computing.
september 29, 2023 - hacker news
Post-Quantum Cryptography: Finally Real in Consumer Apps?
Most people are barely thinking about basic cybersecurity, let alone post-quantum cryptography.
august 23, 2023 - tech in asia
Q&A with the tech leaders driving ExpressVPN’s innovations
ExpressVPN’s Chief Engineering Officer, Peter Membrey is responsible for cutting-edge technologies that have revolutionized the VPN landscape.
«Je veux utiliser mes compétences et mon expérience pour rendre le monde meilleur pour moi, pour ma famille, pour tout le monde. Priorité à l'ingénierie pour que les gens ne passent jamais au second plan. »
Les coups de cœur de Pete
Lightway
Lightway est le tout nouveau protocole VPN d'ExpressVPN, conçu pour un monde connecté en permanence.
TrustedServer
La technologie de serveur VPN la plus avancée, auditée par un organisme indépendant pour confirmer la protection des données personnelles.
Demander à un expert
