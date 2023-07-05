Aircove’s advanced protection offers additional safety and security to you and your family. When enabled, it can block ads, trackers, malicious sites, and adult sites and limit internet access time for devices in specific device groups.

What are the advanced protection features?

Aircove’s advanced protection is a group of settings that includes Threat Manager, ad blocking, and parental controls.

Threat Manager

Ad blocker

Block ads: Prevents most ads from being shown to you.

Parental controls

Block adult sites: Prevents your children from accessing most adult sites.

Block internet at certain times: Limits internet access time.

Advanced protection uses open-source blocklists for blocking ads, trackers, malicious sites, and adult sites. It automatically updates to the latest version of the source lists once a week.

Note: Advanced protection works with or without the VPN connection, and works when custom DNS is enabled in the Aircove settings.

Note: Devices using a third-party secure DNS service may bypass advanced protection. You can block secure DNS servers in the advanced settings.

How to enable (or disable) advanced protection

Each device group has their individual advanced protection settings. These settings apply only to the devices you have assigned to that group.

By default, Block trackers, Block malicious sites, and Block ads are enabled. You can adjust the advanced protection settings manually by following these steps:

In a device group, select . Select Advanced Protection.

Toggle the settings on or off. Select Save.

You are also prompted to set up the advanced protection settings when you create new device groups.

Frequently asked questions

Can I block a specific site, ad, or application?

No. Custom blocklists are not currently supported but will be available in the future.

A website or app doesn’t work as expected

If a website or app does not work as expected, you may need to temporarily turn off the advanced protection settings.

To temporarily turn off advanced protection settings, follow these steps:

In a device group, select Select Advanced Protection. Turn off all advanced protection settings. Select Save. Try to reload the website or app to check if it resolves the issue. Turn on the advanced protection settings again when you are finished.

Advanced protection isn’t working on a specific device or web browser

Aircove’s advanced protection features may not work properly on devices or web browsers that use a third-party secure DNS service (e.g., iCloud Private Relay or Cloudflare).

To ensure advanced protection works properly on those devices, you can turn on the “Override secure DNS servers” option. Follow these steps below:

In a device group, select . Select Advanced settings. Toggle Override secure DNS servers on. Select Save.

Note: If you cannot access the internet after these steps, you may need to turn off the secure DNS service on your devices or web browsers.

Who is on the blocklist?

Advanced protection’s blocklist is compiled from the following open-source lists of known ads, trackers, adult sites, and malicious hosts:

Note: Advanced protection only blocks the trackers, malicious sites, ads, and adult identified in the source blocklists. Please continue to follow the best practices for protecting your online privacy and security.

