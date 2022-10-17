Tarvitsetko VPN:n tai DNS:n laitteellesi? Hanki ExpressVPN nyt

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension , and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android . Password Health is available in ExpressVPN Keys for Android and iOS. It will be available in the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension later.

Password Health is a feature in ExpressVPN Keys designed to help improve your overall account security. It offers an assessment of your password security through a security score, as well as tips and guidance on how to improve it, protecting you against password hacks.

Your security score is calculated based on the strength of your passwords, whether you use the same password more than once, and whether the website URLs you stored are secure. Your score will improve as you resolve these issues.

Your logins and passwords are assessed locally on your device—they never leave your device. Learn more about the privacy of Password Health.

To access Password Health, add at least one login, then tap on the number icon at the top-right of the Keys screen.

How to improve your security score?

Learn more about the security issues that can be affecting your security score and ways to improve it below.

Weak passwords

Weak passwords can be easy to guess or crack easily by both humans and computers, making them vulnerable to password theft or compromise. They include common dictionary words, such as “apple” or “boy” or words that are easy to guess, such as place names or the names of your partner.

To keep all your accounts safe, generate strong and unique passwords in ExpressVPN Keys.

Reused passwords

A reused password is a password you use across multiple services or accounts. If your password is compromised, attackers may gain unauthorized access to all these accounts with the compromised password. The more accounts you have using the same password, the higher the risks involved.

To keep all your accounts secure, use strong and unique passwords for all your accounts.

Logins using an unsecure URL

Unsecure URLs start with http:// instead of https://. Any data passing between you and the website is not encrypted and can be read by third parties, including your passwords, usernames, email address, and credit card numbers.

To keep all your accounts safe, use only https:// in your URLs:

On the Keys login information screen, tap Help Me Fix at the top. Tap Use HTTPS.

Need help?

