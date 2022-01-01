Få 30 dager ekstra gratis på hvilket som helst abonnement når du registrerer deg nå.

Securely buy & sell NFTs in 2022

Buy and sell NFTs securely in 2022

Use a VPN to buy and sell NFTs with enhanced privacy and security.

  Ultra-fast servers around the world
  Best-in-class encryption
  Browse NFT marketplaces anonymously and securely
  • Browse NFT marketplaces anonymously and securely
  • Ultra-fast servers around the world
  • Best-in-class encryption
How to buy and sell NFTs with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Registrer deg.

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for NFT trading.

Step 2

Connect to a secure VPN server in one of 94 countries.

Step 3

Keep your NFT transactions private and secure in NFT marketplaces.

With ExpressVPN you won't need to sacrifice anonymity or security trading NFTs

Why buy NFTs?

NFT stands for non-fungible token. These tokens exist on a blockchain and have signatures that cannot be replicated. When a person buys an NFT, that token is registered as exclusively theirs on the blockchain.

Buying an NFT is also a great way to support artists you like directly. Some digital NFTs come with real-world benefits, such as commercial rights to the NFT for use in movies or TV shows or access to exclusive in-person events and shows.

Some people buy NFTs as speculative assets, hoping their value will go up so they can sell them for a profit on popular NFT marketplaces.

Where to buy and sell NFTs

There are a variety of marketplaces to buy and sell NFTs. Some of the top NFT marketplaces are OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare, Foundation, AtomicMarket, Mintable, and Nifty Gateway.

Types of NFT marketplace

NFTs come in many different forms and generally fall into a few main types: PFPs and Avatars, Artwork, Collectibles, Photography, Music, and Gamified.

A universal NFT marketplace like OpenSea would host most, if not all, types of NFTs for you to buy and sell. More niche marketplaces host specific types of NFTs; for example, NBA Top Shot only hosts collectible cards of iconic NBA “moments” digitized on the blockchain for users to trade.

Is it safe to trade NFTs?

NFTs are generally safe if you’re trading on a reputable exchange or NFT marketplace. However, it is important to consider the risks of trading NFTs. Cybercriminals could access your crypto wallet by creating NFTs bundled with malware. One malicious NFT was discovered to be stealing the IP addresses of people who view it—which is why you should always use a VPN to buy and sell NFTs or when browsing NFT marketplaces.

When you connect to a VPN, your internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel that third parties cannot see into. This allows you to buy and sell NFTs privately and with greater anonymity, protecting you from malicious third parties. Using a VPN should be an essential part of your crypto best practices to protect your NFTs from being stolen.

To further protect your privacy, use these recommended cryptocurrencies to buy and sell NFTs.

