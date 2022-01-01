Why buy NFTs?

NFT stands for non-fungible token. These tokens exist on a blockchain and have signatures that cannot be replicated. When a person buys an NFT, that token is registered as exclusively theirs on the blockchain.

Buying an NFT is also a great way to support artists you like directly. Some digital NFTs come with real-world benefits, such as commercial rights to the NFT for use in movies or TV shows or access to exclusive in-person events and shows.

Some people buy NFTs as speculative assets, hoping their value will go up so they can sell them for a profit on popular NFT marketplaces.