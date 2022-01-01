Securely buy & sell NFTs in 2022
Why buy NFTs?
NFT stands for non-fungible token. These tokens exist on a blockchain and have signatures that cannot be replicated. When a person buys an NFT, that token is registered as exclusively theirs on the blockchain.
Buying an NFT is also a great way to support artists you like directly. Some digital NFTs come with real-world benefits, such as commercial rights to the NFT for use in movies or TV shows or access to exclusive in-person events and shows.
Some people buy NFTs as speculative assets, hoping their value will go up so they can sell them for a profit on popular NFT marketplaces.
How do you buy and sell NFTs?
NFT transactions are done using cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH). You will need to open and fund a digital wallet to perform NFT transactions. Just be careful not to fall for a crypto wallet scam. Once you’ve set up your crypto wallet, head to established NFT marketplaces like OpenSea to browse and buy NFTs.
How to buy NFTs
There are two ways to buy NFTs: at a fixed price, or as a virtual auction. NFTs sold via an auction change in value depending on demand—the higher the demand, the higher the price.
Your crypto wallet will need to store the cryptocurrency required to purchase the NFT. For example, an NFT built on the ETH blockchain must be purchased with ETH tokens. Remember, you have to create and fund a crypto wallet before you can buy NFTs.
How to sell NFTs
When you own an NFT, you can choose to list it for sale. To sell an NFT, upload the NFT to the marketplace of your choice (which could be the same one you purchased it from). You will need to ensure that the marketplace supports the blockchain your NFT is built on.
The steps to upload your NFT will vary by marketplace. Once your NFT is uploaded and verified, you can list it for sale at a fixed price, or via an auction.
Where to buy and sell NFTs
There are a variety of marketplaces to buy and sell NFTs. Some of the top NFT marketplaces are OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare, Foundation, AtomicMarket, Mintable, and Nifty Gateway.
Types of NFT marketplace
NFTs come in many different forms and generally fall into a few main types: PFPs and Avatars, Artwork, Collectibles, Photography, Music, and Gamified.
A universal NFT marketplace like OpenSea would host most, if not all, types of NFTs for you to buy and sell. More niche marketplaces host specific types of NFTs; for example, NBA Top Shot only hosts collectible cards of iconic NBA “moments” digitized on the blockchain for users to trade.
Is it safe to trade NFTs?
NFTs are generally safe if you’re trading on a reputable exchange or NFT marketplace. However, it is important to consider the risks of trading NFTs. Cybercriminals could access your crypto wallet by creating NFTs bundled with malware. One malicious NFT was discovered to be stealing the IP addresses of people who view it—which is why you should always use a VPN to buy and sell NFTs or when browsing NFT marketplaces.
When you connect to a VPN, your internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel that third parties cannot see into. This allows you to buy and sell NFTs privately and with greater anonymity, protecting you from malicious third parties. Using a VPN should be an essential part of your crypto best practices to protect your NFTs from being stolen.
To further protect your privacy, use these recommended cryptocurrencies to buy and sell NFTs.
FAQ: Buying and selling NFTs
What can you sell as an NFT?
Anything that can be stored as a digital file, such as photography, music, and even memes, can be bought and sold as an NFT.
What’s the best app to buy and sell NFTs?
Some of the top NFT marketplaces are OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare, Foundation, AtomicMarket, Mintable, and Nifty Gateway. Popular crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Binance also allow you to buy and sell NFTs through their websites and apps.
Is it safe to connect your crypto wallet to OpenSea?
OpenSea is one of the largest and most established NFT marketplaces. OpenSea claims that its smart contracts, which contain transaction information when you buy or sell an NFT, are security audited. Considering OpenSea’s reputation, popularity, and security features, connecting your crypto wallet should be safe.
However, there could still be vulnerabilities in OpenSea’s systems and you should always properly secure your crypto wallet. Like several big tech companies, OpenSea has been the victim of a data breach that exposed users’ email addresses.
Who can see your NFT?
Anyone who views your profile on an NFT marketplace can see your NFT collection. However, some marketplaces like OpenSea allow you to hide your collection from being displayed on your profile.
Are NFTs private?
No, because every NFT transaction is registered and verifiable on the blockchain, therefore anyone can look up the provenance of a particular NFT.
While the public nature of NFTs are touted as a unique benefit by NFT traders, they could pose a potential privacy risk. When someone views the provenance of an NFT, information like wallet IDs is easily accessible. Using tools like Etherscan, third parties can search for your account and view information like your ETH balance.
Can NFTs be hacked?
In theory, the smart contracts that govern the purchase and sale of NFTs, as well as the security protocols of crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, and crypto hardware wallets should make NFTs hard to hack or steal. But in reality, many NFT traders have had their NFTs stolen by hackers using a simple phishing email or scam.
