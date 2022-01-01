NFT transactions are done using cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH). You will need to open and fund a digital wallet to perform NFT transactions. Just be careful not to fall for a crypto wallet scam. Once you’ve set up your crypto wallet, head to established NFT marketplaces like OpenSea to browse and buy NFTs.

How to buy NFTs

There are two ways to buy NFTs: at a fixed price, or as a virtual auction. NFTs sold via an auction change in value depending on demand—the higher the demand, the higher the price.

Your crypto wallet will need to store the cryptocurrency required to purchase the NFT. For example, an NFT built on the ETH blockchain must be purchased with ETH tokens. Remember, you have to create and fund a crypto wallet before you can buy NFTs.

How to sell NFTs

When you own an NFT, you can choose to list it for sale. To sell an NFT, upload the NFT to the marketplace of your choice (which could be the same one you purchased it from). You will need to ensure that the marketplace supports the blockchain your NFT is built on.

The steps to upload your NFT will vary by marketplace. Once your NFT is uploaded and verified, you can list it for sale at a fixed price, or via an auction.