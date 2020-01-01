Show the world what digital privacy looks like

Why is the Internet of Things a threat to privacy?

If you’re not familiar with the Internet of Things (IoT), it’s a catchall term for consumer electronics that are able to connect to the internet, merging our physical and digital lives. Examples include refrigerators that can order more groceries, electronic picture frames that display photos from a Dropbox folder, or security cameras that let you check on your house from afar. These devices often come with fancy apps that allow you to control them with your phone or computer. Pretty awesome, right?

Yet the Internet of Things has a dark side. New security vulnerabilities, unwanted data harvesting, and other unwelcome features are brought to light almost every day. Some people are even beginning to question whether the added convenience of being able to turn on the oven from their driveway is really worth it.