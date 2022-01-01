Wanneer u zich nu aanmeldt krijgt u 30 dagen extra gratis op elk abonnement.

The streets of Amsterdam.

Best VPN for Amsterdam

Best Amsterdam VPN servers

Change your IP address to Amsterdam with ExpressVPN to enjoy secure, private browsing anytime, anywhere.

Best Dutch VPN

How do I get an IP address in Amsterdam?

Stap 1

Meld u aan voor ExpressVPN

Stap 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Europa en Afrika kaart VPN locaties.

Connect to our location in Amsterdam.

Why use a VPN server in Amsterdam?

Bekijk content van overal: trap naar een open deuropening, die toegang vertegenwoordigt.

Stream Dutch TV, movies, sports and more

ExpressVPN is compatible with streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Viaplay, NOS, Amazon Prime Video, and more*. Watch Formula 1 and Eredivisie live and discover even more sport with unlimited bandwidth.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Versleutel uw verbinding: cijfers worden vervangen door willekeurige tekens op een scherm in het licht, ten teken van encryptie.

Stay secure on any network

Our strong encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. Go online with peace of mind, even on unreliable networks like free public Wi-Fi.

Vermom uw IP adres: potplanten die een IP adres verbergen.

Protect your privacy

We believe no one should have access to your internet activity, not even us. That's why ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs, a policy that’s been independently audited.

Onbeperkte bandbreedte - Een oneindigheidssymbool boven een assortiment aan apparaten.

Unlimited browsing

Connect to server locations in94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, bypass throttling by your ISP, and reclaim your online freedom.

ExpressVPN verbonden.

Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download the Amsterdam VPN for all your devices

Protect yourself everywhere.

Nederlandse VPN beschermt een verscheidenheid aan apparaten.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get an Amsterdam VPN APK for your Android devices, or download an Amsterdam VPN app for iOS. You can even get an Amsterdam VPN extension for Chrome.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Amsterdam VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in Amsterdam?
Can I use a free VPN in Amsterdam?
How do I change my IP address to Amsterdam?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Amsterdam?

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries worldwide. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Amsterdam or anywhere in the world.

Try a VPN in Amsterdam risk-free

Find out why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Amsterdam. Try the full version with all the benefits for 30 days. Get a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.

