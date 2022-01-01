Best VPN for Amsterdam
Best Amsterdam VPN servers
Change your IP address to Amsterdam with ExpressVPN to enjoy secure, private browsing anytime, anywhere.
Best Dutch VPN
How do I get an IP address in Amsterdam?
Stap 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our location in Amsterdam.
Why use a VPN server in Amsterdam?
Stream Dutch TV, movies, sports and more
ExpressVPN is compatible with streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Viaplay, NOS, Amazon Prime Video, and more*. Watch Formula 1 and Eredivisie live and discover even more sport with unlimited bandwidth.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Stay secure on any network
Our strong encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. Go online with peace of mind, even on unreliable networks like free public Wi-Fi.
Protect your privacy
We believe no one should have access to your internet activity, not even us. That's why ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs, a policy that’s been independently audited.
Unlimited browsing
Connect to server locations in94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, bypass throttling by your ISP, and reclaim your online freedom.
Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services
Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.
A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download the Amsterdam VPN for all your devices
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get an Amsterdam VPN APK for your Android devices, or download an Amsterdam VPN app for iOS. You can even get an Amsterdam VPN extension for Chrome.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Amsterdam VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in Amsterdam?
Can I use a free VPN in Amsterdam?
Free VPNs do not compare to ExpressVPN's speed, stability, or advanced privacy features. But if you are looking for a VPN trial, you can try ExpressVPN risk free for 30 days thanks to our full money-back guarantee.
How do I change my IP address to Amsterdam?
Get an Amsterdam IP address in three easy steps:
Download the app for your PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device
Connect to our Dutch VPN server location in Amsterdam
Should I use a VPN if I live in Amsterdam?
Absolutely. Using a VPN is a smart move for Amsterdam residents who value online privacy. Especially if you often connect to unsecure networks such as public Wi-Fi.
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries worldwide. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Amsterdam or anywhere in the world.
Try a VPN in Amsterdam risk-free
Find out why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Amsterdam. Try the full version with all the benefits for 30 days. Get a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.