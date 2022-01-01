What we do at ExpressVPN
We build the best privacy protection on the planet—for a better internet.
We champion digital freedom
In a time where personal data feels like a coveted commodity and online security is threatened, we empower users to take back control. At ExpressVPN, we create products that put users in charge of their online experience, empowering them to explore the internet the way they were meant to: with creativity, curiosity, and freedom.
We’re making a real impact
We’re a global name that’s lauded by leading publications and, most importantly, our customers—over three million people entrust us to protect their digital lives. We also care deeply about improving digital freedom for everyone, from investigating privacy harms to partnering with leading technology companies. And we’re growing fast. If you’re looking to do meaningful work that makes a difference, come be a part of our mission.
We’re raising the bar
We relentlessly pursue new ways to make our services more secure. While most VPN providers use the same off-the-shelf protocols, we’ve engineered our own Lightway protocol for a superior VPN experience. We pioneered the most advanced server technology, ExpressVPN TrustedServer, which runs servers in RAM to prevent any data from persisting. And we never stop working to make VPN connection times as fast as possible (read our parallel connections case study here!).
We’re part of a bigger cause
As proud advocates for internet freedom and privacy, we strive to combine innovation, public service research, and partnerships to elevate digital privacy and security for all. We co-founded the VPN Trust Initiative together with the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) and fellow key players in the industry to bolster consumer trust in VPN providers—all while collectively improving the safety of our users.
Leading the push towards greater transparency, we engage in regular independent audits to verify our privacy and security protections. We also contribute to nonprofit organizations fighting to protect digital rights, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Internet Defense League, OpenMedia, and others.
Why you'll love working here
Learn from the best
Kind, curious, collaborative. Our high hiring bar draws in world-class talent at the top of their game. Be challenged, share knowledge, and grow alongside colleagues who are always ready to lend a hand.
You can expect a highly collaborative environment where cross-functional teams work quickly and efficiently and titles and hierarchy fall by the wayside. We value thoughtful, constructive feedback in all directions—learning opportunities abound and mutual mentorship is core to how we work.
Own your voice
At ExpressVPN, we work with a strong sense of autonomy and trust. This is a place where voices are heard and nurtured—even if it’s your first day on the job. The result? A culture of transparency and respect where you can freely contribute your opinions and ideas.
We’re working to build a safer, better internet. Our mission is relevant, meaningful, and spreading rapidly. You’ll contribute to it in tangible ways and be empowered to make a difference. When asked what motivates them, many employees mention seeing the impact of their work: knowing that their colleagues rely on them for their projects and success, and that customers count on them for digital freedom and privacy.
Work flexibly
Life happens, and we respect that. We've built our culture around work-life balance: All employees get unlimited sick leave, generous vacation days, work-from-home days, and even flexibility with your role. We're driven and results-oriented, and for us, that means avoiding hierarchy, politics, and micromanagement. At ExpressVPN, you’ll have the freedom to design your working day around our core hours; we trust you’ll do great work when you can.
