What we do at ExpressVPN

We’re part of a bigger cause

As proud advocates for internet freedom and privacy, we strive to combine innovation, public service research, and partnerships to elevate digital privacy and security for all. We co-founded the VPN Trust Initiative together with the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) and fellow key players in the industry to bolster consumer trust in VPN providers—all while collectively improving the safety of our users.

Leading the push towards greater transparency, we engage in regular independent audits to verify our privacy and security protections. We also contribute to nonprofit organizations fighting to protect digital rights, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Internet Defense League, OpenMedia, and others.