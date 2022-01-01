My career journey: Stefania in ICC
Being a Jedi wasn't an option, so this Italian punk music fan with a Master's in English Lit decided to try content writing.
Meet Stefania
I joined ExpressVPN at the end of 2018 as a freelancer in Italy (where I'm from), working for the Outreach Team. In 2021, I became a full-time employee with the International Content Chapter (ICC), devoting my time to finding solutions and strategies for non-English markets. We are in a stage where we are going fully international, from landing pages to the blog, and this enables me to be creative and strategic at the same time.
My desk essentials are a bottle of water, paper and pen, and my cat, Tina.
My favorite pantry snack is a coffee and mixed nuts.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be a Jedi, or if that wasn't possible, a journalist.
What was your very first job?
Well, it was “marketing”: I was delivering flyers after school during the summer.
What did you study at university? Did it lead you to content writing?
I hold a Master’s Degree in English Literature and I’ve always loved writing and producing content. So after some experiences in traditional media (and other totally different fields), I jumped into the digital world and applied my writing skills to content writing. It turns out that I really like it!
What are some highlights from your time at ExpressVPN?
Being part of a newly formed and growing team that involves people from all over the world—that’s amazing! It's been so rewarding to see the incredible results we are achieving together, from increasing the non-EN sports page sales to writing original articles for the international versions of the blog. One of the best moments has been seeing a page that I wrote and created from scratch live for the first time!
What's your favorite aspect of working here?
The people for sure! Always here to help, support, and share knowledge.
What is one of the most important things you've learned in your career so far?
Keep a balance between the broader picture and the small details, as both aspects are important. And when in need, don't be afraid to ask for help!
What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?
From playing Cards Against Humanity for a team-building party to climbing up the O2 Arena in London, my job experiences have always had an element of fun.
What do you like to do outside of work?
I like to hang out with friends, go mountain biking, read, listen to punk music, and collect LEGO.
Could your career journey lead to ExpressVPN?
We'd love to hear about your career journey, and find out if there's a place for you at ExpressVPN. Read more about our culture and how we support career growth, and check out our current job openings to find the best fit for you. Then get in touch with us!