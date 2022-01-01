What was your very first job?

Well, it was “marketing”: I was delivering flyers after school during the summer.

What did you study at university? Did it lead you to content writing?

I hold a Master’s Degree in English Literature and I’ve always loved writing and producing content. So after some experiences in traditional media (and other totally different fields), I jumped into the digital world and applied my writing skills to content writing. It turns out that I really like it!

What are some highlights from your time at ExpressVPN?

Being part of a newly formed and growing team that involves people from all over the world—that’s amazing! It's been so rewarding to see the incredible results we are achieving together, from increasing the non-EN sports page sales to writing original articles for the international versions of the blog. One of the best moments has been seeing a page that I wrote and created from scratch live for the first time!

What's your favorite aspect of working here?

The people for sure! Always here to help, support, and share knowledge.

What is one of the most important things you've learned in your career so far?

Keep a balance between the broader picture and the small details, as both aspects are important. And when in need, don't be afraid to ask for help!

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?

From playing Cards Against Humanity for a team-building party to climbing up the O2 Arena in London, my job experiences have always had an element of fun.

What do you like to do outside of work?

I like to hang out with friends, go mountain biking, read, listen to punk music, and collect LEGO.