My career journey: Pam in Front-End Engineering
An engineer with an artistic streak shares why the desire to learn led her to ExpressVPN.
Meet Pam
I was working as a web developer at a digital media marketing agency, maintaining WordPress sites for the agency and our clients. I realized that I needed to change things up, and I wanted to explore my potential to learn and grow in a new role. I saw the ExpressVPN job opening on LinkedIn and submitted my interest—and here I am!
My desk essentials are my flamingo coffee cup (even though I always use the office cups), a wooden pencil case, a laptop stand, a notebook, and my cat coaster.
My favorite pantry snack is 3-in-1 coffee because it’s quick, and biscuits I can dip in my coffee.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be a cartoonist, an animator, or a radio host or anchor (I guess that would be a podcast host these days!).
Did you always want to work in engineering?
Initially, I was studying Civil Engineering at university. It turned out that I was better at computer and internet stuff, so I switched my studies to Computer Science.
I imagine my life would be different if I did pursue civil engineering—getting to design roads or build bridges, maintaining railways or tunnels, and being on-site a lot under unknown weather conditions. But I never regretted not pursuing it; I love the internet!
What are some highlights from your time at ExpressVPN?
Taking the baton to the finish line when I worked on the front-end portion for the Arabic locale support to the ExpressVPN website. It was a challenging project, and there were many things to consider with right-to-left scripting before it was ready to be released to the world.
What's your favorite aspect of working here?
Definitely the people.
Tell us about the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?
I was an admin assistant for a rainforest music festival (in an actual rainforest!), orchestrating the movements of all the musician’s instruments—it got kinda crazy on the event day.
What do you like to do outside of work?
I play a lot of PC games, and I watch anime, action or thriller-related TV series, and YouTube. I also enjoy doing hands-on arts and crafts like drawing, sketching, and crocheting.
