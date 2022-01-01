My career journey: Pam in Front-End Engineering

Meet Pam

I was working as a web developer at a digital media marketing agency, maintaining WordPress sites for the agency and our clients. I realized that I needed to change things up, and I wanted to explore my potential to learn and grow in a new role. I saw the ExpressVPN job opening on LinkedIn and submitted my interest—and here I am!

My desk essentials are my flamingo coffee cup (even though I always use the office cups), a wooden pencil case, a laptop stand, a notebook, and my cat coaster.

My favorite pantry snack is 3-in-1 coffee because it’s quick, and biscuits I can dip in my coffee.

When I was a kid, I wanted to be a cartoonist, an animator, or a radio host or anchor (I guess that would be a podcast host these days!).