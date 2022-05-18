Talent Acquisition at ExpressVPN
Help build a team that’s making a difference
Say hello to one of our recruiters
We are growing rapidly across the world, and need talented people to support that growth. Cue our Talent Acquisition (TA) Team.
Comprised of recruiters, sourcers, and coordinators, TA partners with leaders across our business to identify and bring on people who will help further our mission of building a freer and more open internet for all.
“It’s an exciting time to join ExpressVPN—we’re growing so rapidly and you can really make a difference.”
- Divya, TA manager
Our TA teams
Recruiting
Our recruiters are like ambassadors: they're often a candidate's first point of contact with the company. Then working in collaboration with hiring managers, they guide future employees through the interview process.
Sourcing
Finding good talent can be tough, but our sourcers are up to the challenge. From identifying promising candidates to matching them to the right role, sourcers are an integral part of our TA team.
TA Coordination
The human touch makes a huge difference in how applicants experience our company. Our coordinators are there every step of the interview process to ensure candidates are well taken care of, informed, and organized.
How we hire
Our hiring process is broken into a few different stages. The duration can vary greatly, largely due to the need to align the schedules of the candidate and interviewers. The process can be as quick as two or three weeks, but often takes more time.
Find out more about what our recruiters look out for when speaking with potential candidates.
Working at ExpressVPN: Growth paths to work-life balance
Everybody works differently; we believe people do their best work when they have the flexibility to choose how and when they work—and that work should complement and enhance one’s life, not detract from it.
At ExpressVPN, we’re proud of our focus on career development—through regular and individualized growth path planning to flexibility in teaming, our people always come first.
Get to know #LifeAtExpressVPN
Attracting top tech talent
Digital privacy is an exciting field with challenging problems that require creative solutions. Here's how we hire highly effective, collaborative, intelligent people who are up to the task.
Our hiring process
Our head of talent acquisition explains ExpressVPN's rigorous multi-step hiring process, and also shares what our recruiters look for when speaking with candidates.
Watch now: Meet our managers
From mentoring direct reports to setting business objectives, people managers within our organization work across teams to further our mission of building a safer and more open internet.
Innovation at ExpressVPN
New threats and technologies regularly emerge when you work in digital privacy. Learn more about some of the principles that inspire our teams to innovate and bring their best ideas to the table.
Our team-based culture
How a culture of ownership and ingenuity—and our team-based organizational structure—supersede bureaucracy to instead foster agility, autonomy, and meaningful conversation.
