It is important to keep ExpressVPN updated on your router for the latest functionality and security upgrades.

If you are using ExpressVPN for routers v2.7.0 or above, your router updates automatically every day at 4 a.m. local time, if an update is available, with the auto-update feature. There is no need for you to update ExpressVPN on your router manually.

If you are using ExpressVPN v2.6.6 or below, update it to the latest version that has the auto-update feature. Find your version of ExpressVPN for routers.

Note: Updating ExpressVPN on your router will not remove its current settings.

Find your version of ExpressVPN for routers

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select Advanced Settings > Software Update. Next to ExpressVPN version, you can see your version of ExpressVPN.

The auto-update feature, enabled by default on ExpressVPN for routers v2.7.0 or above, allows any available updates to install automatically on your router at 4 a.m. every day. You are recommended to keep it enabled on your router to get the latest functionality and security upgrades.

Turn auto-update on or off

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select Advanced Settings > Software Update. Toggle Install available updates daily at 4:00 a.m. on or off. Select Save.

When auto-update is turned off, you will be notified on the router dashboard when an update is available. To install the update, select Update Now.

Check or change your time zone settings

To ensure your router will update at the right time of day, make sure the time zone set on the router is accurate. To check or change the time zone:

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN. Select Advanced Settings > Router Settings. Check your time zone under Time zone. To reset your time zone, select your current time zone, then select Save.



Manually update a router running ExpressVPN (v2 onwards)

If you are using ExpressVPN for routers v2.6.6 or below, your router does not update automatically. Update ExpressVPN on your router to the latest version which has the auto-update feature.

To update your router, download the latest ExpressVPN firmware:

Sign in to the ExpressVPN setup page. Select your router model. Select Download Firmware.

After that, install the firmware on the router:

When the router is updating its firmware, your device will be disconnected from its network. After the update is complete, connect your device to the router again.

Manually update a router running ExpressVPN (v1)

Linksys WRT1200AC, WRT1900AC, and WRT3200ACM

Linksys EA6200, Netgear R6300v2, Netgear R7000, Asus RT-AC68U (up to v3), RT-AC87U, RT-AC56R, RT-AC56S, and RT-AC56U

If you encounter an “invalid file” error when trying to update your router running ExpressVPN, follow these steps instead to update it:

Sign in to expressvpnrouter.com:8080. Select Administration. Sign in with your router admin username and password. Select Firmware Upgrade. Select Choose file, then select the ExpressVPN firmware you downloaded. Select Upgrade.

