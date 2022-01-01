ExpressVPN: Stars on the global cybersec stage

The past year has been a banner one for ExpressVPN's cybersecurity team, which placed in not one, not two, but three global Hack the Box (HTB) and Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions.



At this summer's Hack The Box Business Capture The Flag (HTB CTF) and Splunk BOTS, two teams consisting of ExpressVPN’s talented cybersecurity experts and hackers came together to solve complex technical puzzles and real-world security incidents across various cybersecurity disciplines.

The Splunk BOTS team placed first, beating out government institutions, banks, and other cybersecurity companies from Singapore and beyond. Meanwhile, the HTB CTF team ultimately placed 11th out of 374 teams competing from all around the globe—putting them in the top 3% of global competitors!

To wrap up an amazing year of hackathons in 2021, the cybersecurity team came away with its best showing yet at the MetaCTF in early December, placing third overall out of 623 teams of active professionals.

We spoke to ExpressVPN team members Cherlynn, Dave, Walter, and Yordan to learn more about their experience participating in the various competitions and find out why CTFs are both super fun and critical to keeping skills sharp.