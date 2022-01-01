My career journey: Harsh in Cybersecurity

What was your very first job?

During my time at university, I worked part-time at a tuition center tutoring secondary school students in maths.

Can you share your career journey so far?

I've loved programming ever since I was exposed to code during secondary school. The first coding language I was exposed to was Microsoft BASIC. Soon after, I learned C++ and Java. My favorite pastime was writing code that performed simple tasks like maintaining a to-do list or tracking my calorie intake. So when I had to choose a university path, it was a no-brainer to choose a specialization in Computer Science which would help me improve my coding skills. I ended up taking a specialization in Systems Security because it seemed like a good skill to have in addition to just knowing how to write code. It's been six years since I graduated, and I’ve stuck to that career ever since.

What is one of the most important things you’ve learned in your career so far?

Working on improving your skills outside of work hours will decide if you will be successful in your future career. Also, it is very easy to blame others, but if you can learn from your mistakes, work on improving, and let go of negativity, you will be in a much better mental state.

What are some highlights from your time at ExpressVPN?

I was a part of the team that assessed the security posture of the TrustedServer technology. The cutting-edge technology and development effort that went into it were very evident, and it was a great experience to work on securing it for all of our customers. It is easily one of my career highlights, not only from my time at ExpressVPN but also from my entire career so far.

What's your favorite aspect of working here?

There is so much to learn from every colleague you work with that there's never a dull or boring moment. Working on projects with people who have built and developed some great products and services is something that motivates me to get better every day, and I can see that change in me since I joined ExpressVPN.

What's the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?

The craziest thing I’ve ever done in a job was to work on performing penetration tests on live production systems guarding a prison environment—while working from within the prison compound.