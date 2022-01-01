How we hire

Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

How we work

Why you should work at ExpressVPN

At ExpressVPN we embrace diversity—in culture, thought, and expertise. We take pride in individual excellence. We work both within departments that share the same function, under managers who are committed to helping us learn and develop new skill sets, and in cross-functional teams specially formed to help us achieve our objectives. Our common goal: to make a meaningful impact on the digital world.

We hire extremely talented candidates who are collaborative, effective, intelligent people—and then trust them to do their jobs. Browse the hiring categories below, pick the one best suited to your experience, and get in touch today.

If you’re the right fit, we will find a position for you.

Our departments

Product Management
Software Development and Engineering
Data Engineering
Data Insights
Cybersecurity
IT and Internal App Development
Marketing, Content, and Branding
UX, Product, and Visual Design
UX Research
HR and Talent Acquisition

Hiring process

#LifeAtExpressVPN: Our unique interview process

Our unique hiring process is every candidate's first step on their journey to ExpressVPN. Our hiring process breaks down as follows:

1. The application

Submit your resume and potentially answer a few email questions to help us better understand your work experience and expectations.

2. Talk to us

If your application is a fit, you'll do a brief call with a Talent Acquisition Specialist, then an interview with the hiring manager.

3. The interview loop

Meet with the wider team through in-depth interviews and exercises to get a deeper understanding of the role and ask questions.

4. Take-home trial project

Tackle realistic hypotheticals (and actual problems we’ve solved) that could arise in the role to show us your thought process.*

5. Final round interview

This last round could include feedback on your trial project and interview loop, and is a chance to ask any final questions.

6. Offer & reference check

Once you’ve accepted your offer and given notice, with your help we’ll speak with former managers or colleagues. Then, get ready to join our team!

*For some roles, the trial project comes before the interview loop.

Questions?

Our Talent Acquisition Team shares more about the traits we look out for and tips for making an impression during the hiring process. Click for more!

Some of our current job openings

Senior Threat Hunter/Analyst - SOC (Hong Kong, Singapore, Poznan)

Software Engineer - All Levels (London, Poznan, Hong Kong, Singapore)

SEO Lead (London)

Senior Visual Designer (Singapore, Hong Kong)

Operations Test & Evaluation Lead (Singapore, Hong Kong)

Senior TechOps Test Engineer (Singapore, Hong Kong)

Affiliate Marketing Specialist/Manager (London)

Influencer Engagement Specialist/Manager (Hong Kong)

Solutions Architect (Hong Kong, Singapore)

SaaS Engineer (Poznan)

FP&A Manager (Hong Kong, Singapore)

Assistant Accountant (Hong Kong, Singapore)

