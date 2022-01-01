How we hire
Learn more about our hiring process, our cross-functional teams, and current job openings.
How we work
At ExpressVPN we embrace diversity—in culture, thought, and expertise. We take pride in individual excellence. We work both within departments that share the same function, under managers who are committed to helping us learn and develop new skill sets, and in cross-functional teams specially formed to help us achieve our objectives. Our common goal: to make a meaningful impact on the digital world.
We hire extremely talented candidates who are collaborative, effective, intelligent people—and then trust them to do their jobs. Browse the hiring categories below, pick the one best suited to your experience, and get in touch today.
If you’re the right fit, we will find a position for you.
Our departments
Product Management
Help us lead our expansion into new frontiers of privacy and security.
We’re looking for PM powerhouses who are able to:
Lead cross-functional teams in defining what we should deliver to users
Gather insights about our industry, competitors, and end-users
Deliver product visions to better meet the needs of our users and help us compete more effectively
Software Development and Engineering
Build secure, high-performance, and user-friendly applications and services that benefit millions of users around the globe.
Download our info pack for Engineering candidates here
Join us if you:
Love solving problems and get excited about well-designed systems
Have a passion for automated software testing
Want to work with some of the best and brightest dev teams across a diverse tech stack
Data Engineering
Create and maintain data pipelines, tables, and schemas while working with world-class teams to build data engineering solutions.
Reach out to us if you:
Enjoy building and operating the data platform service, including defining and tracking its SLA
Have a knack for converting the needs of internal customers into optimized and maintainable tech designs
Have a passion for enabling other business units to make data-driven business and operational decisions
Data Insights
Turn data into compelling insights, predictions, and recommendations for a growing business that’s making a difference.
We’d love to meet you if you:
Thrive on working with stakeholders to increase data-driven planning and decision-making
Enjoy focusing on the user, with relevant and compelling visualizations
Consider quality, optimization, and efficiency as core standards
Cybersecurity
Our Cybersecurity department constantly tests our systems for vulnerabilities, protecting the privacy and security of our users.
Reach out if you:
Understand security events for Windows, Linux, Mac, and ChromeOS
Can think like an adversary to build and test our security controls
Love collaborating with developers and system owners to identify bugs
Join the Cybersecurity Department ->
Read more about how ExpressVPN's Cybersecurity experts tackle security event analysis and threat hunting.
IT and Internal App Development
From troubleshooting application issues to engineering solutions for workflow and tooling problems, our IT department empowers us to do the work that we do.
Read more: Our head of IT on enabling BYOD for employees while maintaining privacy and security.
Drop us a line if you:
Can operate in a forward-leaning IT environment where lean, agile, and automatic means everything
Will commit to enhancing IT Infrastructure with code and cutting-edge tools
Stay ahead of the tech curve and can formulate creative solutions for a wide variety of problems
Marketing, Content, and Branding
Empower millions around the world to take charge of their digital privacy through compelling storytelling and marketing.
Let us know if you can help us:
Build trust in our brand
Make difficult concepts easy for non-technical users to understand
Write and organize information clearly and concisely
Spread our message of building a more secure and open internet
UX, Product, and Visual Design
Craft delightful and memorable experiences that inspire users to lead more private and secure digital lives.
We’re scaling rapidly, and we’d love for you to join us if you:
Are obsessed with user-friendly interactions, UX and UI patterns, user research, continuous improvement, and pixels
Geek out on the principles of typography, color, space, shape, visual hierarchy, affordance, and style
Have a strong intuition for how users behave, and what motivates them to take the desired action
UX Research
Help our teams make more informed and targeted decisions about our customers by delivering powerful and actionable insights.
Come join us if you:
Are obsessed with user behaviors, personas, needs, and motivations
Work with unbiased, actionable insights and dedicated research methods to find out what customers want and need
Believe in a user-centered design approach to crafting delightful and memorable experiences
HR and Talent Acquisition
Drive our international growth by hiring and managing the best talent for our business.
Join us if you:
Are passionate about building a truly great company culture
Deliver high-quality learning and development plans
Coach and support managers to be great at leading their teams
Hiring process
Our unique hiring process is every candidate's first step on their journey to ExpressVPN. Our hiring process breaks down as follows:
Hiring process
1. The application
Submit your resume and potentially answer a few email questions to help us better understand your work experience and expectations.
2. Talk to us
If your application is a fit, you'll do a brief call with a Talent Acquisition Specialist, then an interview with the hiring manager.
3. The interview loop
Meet with the wider team through in-depth interviews and exercises to get a deeper understanding of the role and ask questions.
4. Take-home trial project
Tackle realistic hypotheticals (and actual problems we’ve solved) that could arise in the role to show us your thought process.*
5. Final round interview
This last round could include feedback on your trial project and interview loop, and is a chance to ask any final questions.
6. Offer & reference check
Once you’ve accepted your offer and given notice, with your help we’ll speak with former managers or colleagues. Then, get ready to join our team!
*For some roles, the trial project comes before the interview loop.
Some of our current job openings
Senior Threat Hunter/Analyst - SOC (Hong Kong, Singapore, Poznan)
Software Engineer - All Levels (London, Poznan, Hong Kong, Singapore)
SEO Lead (London)
Senior Visual Designer (Singapore, Hong Kong)
Operations Test & Evaluation Lead (Singapore, Hong Kong)
Senior TechOps Test Engineer (Singapore, Hong Kong)
Affiliate Marketing Specialist/Manager (London)
Influencer Engagement Specialist/Manager (Hong Kong)
Solutions Architect (Hong Kong, Singapore)
SaaS Engineer (Poznan)
FP&A Manager (Hong Kong, Singapore)
Assistant Accountant (Hong Kong, Singapore)