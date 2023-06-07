User data leaks have historically been an issue with Apple’s iOS products. iPhones (and some Mac devices) can potentially leak your IP address even when you are using a VPN, but only if you are connected to a malicious Wi-Fi access point (i.e., controlled by an attacker).

The VPN industry has tried to engage with Apple to urge for improvements to enhance user privacy. In the meantime, ExpressVPN is committed to providing the best protection to our users.

To prevent IP leaks, you may enable the network protection feature in the ExpressVPN app for iOS. Network protection is intended to block all internet traffic when your VPN connection is interrupted, ensuring your online security and privacy. The feature also prevents the leaks described above.

When enabled, network protection may impact your ability to use certain Apple features, such as Personal Hotspot or CarPlay. These issues can be resolved if you disable network protection.

Enable network protection by following these steps:

In the ExpressVPN app for iOS, tap Options. Tap Settings > Network Protection. Toggle Block internet when VPN connection is interrupted on. Ensure Allow access to devices on local network is disabled.

Need help?

Back to top