Where to watch all seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’ online in 2024Where to watch all seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’ online in 2024
Since Young Sheldon premiered in 2017, it has become a hit and a staple of television. The Big Bang Theory prequel concluded with season seven; here’s everything to know about Young Sheldon, including where to watch for free.
Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in the U.S.
Watch Young Sheldon with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a U.S. server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
Max
Watch every season of Young Sheldon on Max. Whether you want to catch it episode by episode or make a binge out of the series, all episodes from every season are available to stream on-demand right now. Note that Max does not offer a free trial, but if you’re a student or have a student in your household, you could take advantage of its student discount.
Trying to keep up with Young Sheldon wherever you are? Don’t let pesky network restrictions limit your streaming. When you connect to ExpressVPN, you can bypass any streaming blocks imposed by your school or workplace and stream without worry.
Netflix
Netflix streams seasons one to six of Young Sheldon in the U.S. There is no word yet if the final season will make it on the service, but we’d wager it eventually will. Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial, but they have cheaper ad-supported plans you can sign up for if you’re not keen on forking out too much for the service.
Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in the UK
Brits have a couple of options for watching Young Sheldon online, including a free option! If you’re in the UK, be sure to connect to ExpressVPN’s UK server location so you can stream without worrying about throttled speeds or insecure connections.
Channel 4
Channel 4 streams every season of Young Sheldon onlinefor free. To stream on Channel 4, you will you will need to create an account first with your name, email address, and a UK postcode (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Brits traveling out of the UK, keep access to Channel 4 by connecting to ExpressVPN first so that you can stream Young Sheldon wherever you are.
Netflix
Have a Netflix account? You can watch every episode of Young Sheldon, seasons one to six, on the streaming service. Unlike some programs, the show is available to subscribers on both the ad-supported and ad-free plans. There is no word yet on when the final season will be available on the service.
Sky Go
Sky Go is a great way for Brits to stream every season of Young Sheldon online. The service is available for free to all Sky TV subscribers. Note that Sky Go cannot be accessed outside the UK.
Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in Canada
Canadian fans can watch every season of Young Sheldon online. Make sure to connect to an ExpressVPN server location in Canada to stream securely, even on public Wi-Fi.
Netflix
Netflix Canada streams all seven seasons of Young Sheldon on-demand, making it a great way for Canadians to binge the series. Stuck behind streaming blocks on the Wi-Fi at work or school? With ExpressVPN, you can bypass these restrictions and watch Netflix wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in Australia
There are a couple of options for Aussies to catch Young Sheldon online, though at the time of writing, none of them carry all seven seasons. Thankfully, there are free options for fans to take advantage of to complete the series. Be sure to connect to ExpressVPN’s Australia server location to stream without restrictions!
9Now
9Now is a great way for Aussies to catch seasons six and seven of Young Sheldon for free. Episodes are available on-demand, but you will have to put up some ads when streaming on the service. To watch on 9Now, you must first create a free account; note that the service cannot be accessed outside Australia.
Concerned about streaming securely while you’re away from home? Stay safe while streaming on public Wi-Fi networks, whether you’re at an airport, a cafe, or a library, by connecting to one of ExpressVPN’s secure servers in Australia.
Prime Video
Have an Amazon Prime account? Make use of the included Prime Video subscription to watch seasons one to six of Young Sheldon! With all episodes readily available, you can stream the show whenever you please. Note that the streamer doesn’t currently carry the final season.
Netflix
Like in most regions of the world, Netflix carries seasons one to six of Young Sheldon in Australia. The show is available on-demand, so fans can catch the episodes whenever they want.
Foxtel Now
Australian streaming service Foxtel Now offers seasons one to five of Young Sheldon on-demand. Note that to access the streamer, you’ll need a Foxtel subscription and an Australian billing address.
Binge
If you have a Binge subscription, you can catch seasons three and four of Young Sheldon on the service. With ExpressVPN, you can bypass activity-based ISP throttling that may slow down your streams, ensuring smooth and reliable streaming so you can enjoy uninterrupted episodes of the show.
Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in New Zealand
Young Sheldon fans in New Zealand have some great options for streaming the hit sitcom, including a free one. Make sure you connect to an ExpressVPN server location in New Zealand to keep your web traffic private and prevent unwanted activity-based throttling from your internet service provider.
TVNZ+
Watch all seven seasons of Young Sheldon for free on TVNZ+! You’ll have to put up with some ads, though, but that’s a small price to pay to stream the show for free. Note that TVNZ+ is only accessible from within New Zealand and that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming.
Kiwis traveling out of New Zealand can keep access to TVNZ+ by connecting to ExpressVPN’s New Zealand server location. This way, you can stream Young Sheldon as if you’re back home!
Prime Video
Prime Video carries seasons one to six of Young Sheldon on-demand for fans in New Zealand. Prime Video comes included in an Amazon Prime subscription, which is usually way more affordable than most streaming services. If you’re new to Prime, you can even take advantage of its generous free trial!
Netflix
Stream the first six seasons of Young Sheldon on Netflix in New Zealand. The show is available on-demand, so you can watch it whenever, wherever. Just be sure to connect to ExpressVPN first when you’re watching on open Wi-Fi networks, like at the airport! That way, you can stream worry-free as all your streaming activity will be kept secure and private.
How to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ for free
Young Sheldon streams totally free on a few streaming services all around the world. Here’s where you can watch it at no extra cost:
- Channel 4: British fans can stream every season of Young Sheldon for free on Channel 4. Simply create a free account, connect to ExpressVPN’s blazing-fast servers in the UK, and start streaming!
- TVNZ+: Kiwis can stream all seasons of Young Sheldon for free on TVNZ+. Simply sign up for a free account, connect to a secure ExpressVPN New Zealand server location, and start streaming!
- 9Now: Aussies can stream seasons six and seven of Young Sheldon for free on 9Now. Be sure to connect to an ExpressVPN server in Australia before you stream for a restriction-free streaming experience.
If streaming services are blocked on the Wi-Fi network at your school or office, there’s an easy workaround. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic so you can unblock streaming services from anywhere. When the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting, it can’t block you.
Stream TV shows in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite TV shows securely, in HD.
Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ in another country?
While you can watch Young Sheldon by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Young Sheldon’ about?
Young Sheldon is a hilarious and heartwarming look at the early life of one of TV’s most beloved characters, Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. Set in small-town Texas, the show follows young Sheldon as a child genius trying to fit in with a world that doesn’t quite understand him—whether it’s his quirky family or his confused classmates. From navigating high school as a 9-year-old to dropping scientific facts that leave everyone speechless, the show is packed with moments that will make you laugh, tug at your heartstrings, and keep you coming back for more.
‘Young Sheldon’ cast
- Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper
- Raegan Revord as Sheldon’s twin sister Missy
- Montana Jordan as Shedlon’s older brother Georgie
- Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mother Mary
- Lance Barber as Sheldon’s father George Cooper
- Annie Potts as Sheldon’s grandmother, aka Meemaw
- Emily Osment as Georgie’s fiancé Mandy
- Jim Parsons as the voice of adult Sheldon
‘Young Sheldon’ FAQ
There are seven seasons of Young Sheldon.
Yes, Young Sheldon is available in select Prime Video libraries, such as in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. Outside of these regions? You should be able to rent or purchase the show from Amazon Prime as well.
Yes, Young Sheldon is available in select Netflix libraries, such as in Australia, Canada, and Singapore.
Yes, young Sheldon grows up to be Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory.
Yes, as a prequel show, Young Sheldon’s sequel would be The Big Bang Theory.
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!