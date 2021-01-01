Download ExpressVPN, the best mobile VPN

What does a VPN do on a phone?

After downloading the ExpressVPN app to your mobile device, you can connect to our VPN servers with just one click—then just leave it to run in the background. Your internet traffic will be transmitted through an encrypted tunnel, securing your data. Even your internet service provider won’t be able to track what you’re doing. Plus you’ll get a different IP address, which makes you more anonymous online.

A VPN can also make you appear to be in a different country. With ExpressVPN, you can choose from 160 locations in 94 countries, which lets you unblock sites and apps that are censored or otherwise not made available in your actual location.