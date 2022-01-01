My career journey: Dimitri in Project Management

What did you study at university?

I studied computer science engineering at university, and I worked as a developer for a few years while I was back in France, so I have a strong technical background. After a while, I decided to change my career path and get out of the technical field.

I went back to university and studied marketing and management before becoming a digital marketing project manager. Having this mix of technical and business experience has been a real asset at ExpressVPN. Every day I work with both marketing and technical stakeholders, and my experience helps me communicate better with them and achieve the best outcomes.

What are some career highlights from your time at ExpressVPN?

Since I joined the company in Singapore, I’ve had the opportunity to grow a team of project managers. I was the first Singapore-based project manager, and we are now a team of five. It’s great to see such a fast expansion; the process has taught me how to recruit people more effectively and allowed me to improve my people management skills.

I’ve also had the opportunity to work on some big-picture projects, which has not only helped me to grow as a senior project manager but also gives me the feeling of bringing value to our customers.

What's your favorite aspect of working at ExpressVPN?

I love the people I work with—the company culture has been the aspect I like the most. We also know how to have fun in the office!

Tell us about the craziest thing you’ve ever done in a job?

Back in France, as part of my company's Christmas event, I played the role of Santa Claus and gave gifts to employees’ kids—it was a lively and noisy event. The funniest thing was, each time I was talking with the kids, they were asking their parents, “Is Santa Claus Asian?”

What do you like to do outside of work?

I like spending time with my furry boy (a French Bulldog), bringing him to the park and swimming pool. I also like sports in general, especially soccer, climbing, and water sports. And I am currently learning Chinese; I find this language really rich and I hope to be able to speak it fluently.