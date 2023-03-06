You can import your logins from LastPass into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer. ExpressVPN Keys only supports importing logins (emails, usernames, and passwords). Other data such as credit card details or saved notes will not be imported.
Import your LastPass logins using your computer
Import your LastPass logins using your Android device
Import your LastPass logins using your iOS device
1. Import your LastPass logins into ExpressVPN Keys
- In Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, or Brave, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome.
- Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension.
- Click the Options tab > Settings.
- Click Import from existing services.
- Enter your primary password.
- Select LastPass.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
- Click Choose File.
- Select the CSV file you exported earlier.
- Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.
2. Remove the LastPass browser extension
LastPass will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, remove the LastPass browser extension.
Chrome
- In Chrome, enter chrome://extensions/ in the search bar.
- Find LastPass.
- Click Remove > Remove.
Microsoft Edge
- In Edge, enter edge://extensions/ in the search bar.
- Find LastPass.
- Click Remove > Remove.
Brave
- In Brave, enter brave://extensions/ in the search bar.
- Find LastPass.
- Click Remove > Remove.
Opera
- In Opera, enter opera://extensions in the search bar.
- Find and click LastPass.
- Click Remove extension > Remove.
Vivaldi
- In Vivaldi, enter vivaldi://extensions/ in the search bar.
- Find LastPass.
- Click Remove > Remove.
Import your LastPass logins using your Android device
LastPass does not allow exporting logins on Android. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.
Import your LastPass logins using your iOS device
LastPass does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.
