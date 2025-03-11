最終更新：

接続ログに次のエラーメッセージが表示された場合：

2011-03-03 21:51:29 Cannot obtain exclusive lock on --replay-persist file cur-replay-protection.cache: Resource temporarily unavailable (errno=35)

cur-replay-protection.cache ファイルを削除する必要があります。 その方法は次のとおりです：

  1. Finder を開きます
  2. Command + Shift + H を使って ユーザーフォルダ を開きます
  3. ユーザーフォルダで、Library > Application Support > ExpressVPN > Configurations またはLibrary > openvpn を開きます
  4. cur-replay-protection.cache ファイルを削除してください
  5. ExpressVPNを再起動し、サーバーロケーションに接続します

