หากพบข้อความแสดงข้อผิดพลาดต่อไปนี้ในบันทึกการเชื่อมต่อของคุณ:

2011-03-03 21:51:29 Cannot obtain exclusive lock on --replay-persist file cur-replay-protection.cache: Resource temporarily unavailable (errno=35)

คุณจำเป็นต้องลบไฟล์ cur-replay-protection.cache ของคุณ เพื่อทำเช่นนั้น:

  1. เปิด Finder
  2. ใช้ Command + Shift + H เพื่อเปิดโฟลเดอร์ User ของคุณ
  3. ในโฟลเดอร์ผู้ใช้ของคุณ เปิด Library> Application Support> ExpressVPN> Configurations หรือ Library> openvpn
  4. ลบไฟล์ cur-replay-protection.cache
  5. รีสตาร์ท ExpressVPN และ เชื่อมต่อกับที่ตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์

