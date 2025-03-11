หากพบข้อความแสดงข้อผิดพลาดต่อไปนี้ในบันทึกการเชื่อมต่อของคุณ:
2011-03-03 21:51:29 Cannot obtain exclusive lock on --replay-persist file cur-replay-protection.cache: Resource temporarily unavailable (errno=35)
คุณจำเป็นต้องลบไฟล์ cur-replay-protection.cache ของคุณ เพื่อทำเช่นนั้น:
- เปิด Finder
- ใช้ Command + Shift + H เพื่อเปิดโฟลเดอร์ User ของคุณ
- ในโฟลเดอร์ผู้ใช้ของคุณ เปิด Library> Application Support> ExpressVPN> Configurations หรือ Library> openvpn
- ลบไฟล์ cur-replay-protection.cache
- รีสตาร์ท ExpressVPN และ เชื่อมต่อกับที่ตั้งเซิร์ฟเวอร์
ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ? โปรด ติดต่อทีมสนับสนุน ExpressVPN เพื่อขอความช่วยเหลือทันที