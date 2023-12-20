Andre Lo, P.Eng.
Andre Lo is Senior Engineering Manager at ExpressVPN. He has been with the company since 2018, and has been involved in various cross-platform work for ExpressVPN’s client apps. He currently leads a team of engineers working on the Lightway protocol and core VPN technologies. Andre is also a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario, Canada.
How we fixed a common cause of browsing problems
Your browsing is constrained by the maximum transmission unit on any given route. We tackled the issue using an automated, adaptive method.
How our blockers against trackers, ads, and adult sites work
We recently announced the launch of a full set of advanced protection features on our app, giving users even more control over their privacy.
“We’re always excited to launch new features and give our users greater value. But amid these improvements, our commitment to user privacy is unwavering.”
