Andre Lo, P.Eng.

Senior Engineering Manager

Technical expert

Andre Lo is Senior Engineering Manager at ExpressVPN. He has been with the company since 2018, and has been involved in various cross-platform work for ExpressVPN’s client apps. He currently leads a team of engineers working on the Lightway protocol and core VPN technologies. Andre is also a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario, Canada.

How we fixed a common cause of browsing problems

Your browsing is constrained by the maximum transmission unit on any given route. We tackled the issue using an automated, adaptive method.

How our blockers against trackers, ads, and adult sites work

We recently announced the launch of a full set of advanced protection features on our app, giving users even more control over their privacy.

Auto-update: A deceptively simple feature

Here’s why auto-update can create security risks and the considerations we took for implementing the feature on our desktop apps.

We’re always excited to launch new features and give our users greater value. But amid these improvements, our commitment to user privacy is unwavering.”

Lightway

Lightway is ExpressVPN’s pioneering new VPN protocol, built for an always-on world.

MacOS VPN

A VPN for Mac is software designed to enhance your security and privacy when you go online on macOS devices.

Threat Manager

Our Threat Manager feature restricts your data from being shared with third-party companies on our blocklist.

Have an online privacy, cybersecurity, or everyday technology question? Email your query to techfriend@expressvpn.com. Your question might be featured and answered in our TechFriend column by one of our tech experts.

