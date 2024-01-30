The VPN that just works
Exclusive free trial for select HP devices
No credit card required
Enjoy unrestricted access worldwide
ExpressVPN defeats content restrictions and censorship to deliver unlimited access to video, music, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world.
Be more anonymous online
ExpressVPN shields your IP address and encrypts your network data so no one can see what you’re doing. Connect to public Wi-Fi safely. One click, and you’re protected.
Get ExpressVPN on all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription comes with easy-to-use apps for your HP computer and every other device you own. Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and much more.
Stronger data protection
Take charge of your online privacy and security with best-in-class encryption.
Works seamlessly everywhere
Experience the internet the way it’s meant to be. On the go, or on your couch.
Lightning-quick connectivity
Our VPN network is built for speed, powered by next-generation technology.
What people are saying
about ExpressVPN
Rated 4.7 out of 5
Rated 4.4 out of 5
Mac, Google Play Store
Sp1r1t0ne, Apple App Store
Got an account with @expressvpn yesterday. Great decision for traveling out of the country!
Dustin Greiger
I love express, in terms of security, speed and everything 👍
Nill088
@ExpressVPN has truly been indispensable while working remote.
Jon Narong
Start your exclusive 30-day free trial
If your new HP computer comes with ExpressVPN pre-installed, here's how to get your free trial:
1. Open the Start Menu.
2. Launch ExpressVPN.
3. Enter your email address and get started instantly.
24-hour, live customer support
Real humans are available 24/7 via email and live chat to help with setup and troubleshooting.
30-day money-back guarantee
If you decide to buy after starting your free trial, it’s risk-free: Get a full refund if you cancel within 30 days.