Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Go farther with the #1 trusted VPN.

The VPN that just works

Exclusive free trial for select HP devices

Get 30 Days Free

No credit card required

Go farther with the #1 Trusted VPN.
Stream your favorite content with ExpressVPN.

Enjoy unrestricted access worldwide

ExpressVPN defeats content restrictions and censorship to deliver unlimited access to video, music, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world.

Lamp shining on browser windows to make them private.

Be more anonymous online

ExpressVPN shields your IP address and encrypts your network data so no one can see what you’re doing. Connect to public Wi-Fi safely. One click, and you’re protected.

Laptops and device with a checkmark in a speech bubble.

Get ExpressVPN on all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription comes with easy-to-use apps for your HP computer and every other device you own. Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and much more.

windows-icon
apple-icon
android-icon
ios-icon
linux-icon
Router-icon

See all apps >

Secure green lock.

Stronger data protection

Take charge of your online privacy and security with best-in-class encryption.

Be anywhere globe location marker.

Works seamlessly everywhere

Experience the internet the way it’s meant to be. On the go, or on your couch.

Speedometer.

Lightning-quick connectivity

Our VPN network is built for speed, powered by next-generation technology.

See more advantages >

Ultra-fast servers in 105 countries

Map of VPN servers.

See our full list of VPN server locations >

What people are saying
about ExpressVPN

    App Store logo.
    Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Apple Store.

    Rated 4.7 out of 5

    Google Play logo.
    Google Play rating stars.

    Rated 4.4 out of 5

    Love this app. I travel extensively around the world and this app helps me keep in touch.
    Mac, Google Play Store
    Whatever site I go to, they have no clue where I am located or who I am, and I like it that way.
    Sp1r1t0ne, Apple App Store
    Dustin Greiger avatar.

    Got an account with @expressvpn yesterday. Great decision for traveling out of the country!

    Dustin Greiger
    Nill088 avatar.

    I love express, in terms of security, speed and everything 👍

    Nill088
    Jon Narong avatar.

    @ExpressVPN has truly been indispensable while working remote.

    Jon Narong
    ExpressVPN’s performance is great. Consistently good speeds.
    ExpressVPN’s performance is great. Consistently good speeds.
    The best offshore VPN for privacy.
    The best offshore VPN for privacy.
    ExpressVPN is the best VPN service we’ve tested.
    ExpressVPN is the best VPN service we’ve tested.
    WSJ logo.
    Grayed out CNET logo
    Vox logo.
    TechCrunch logo.
    Financial Times logo.
    BBC logo.

    Start your exclusive 30-day free trial

    A new HP computer comes with ExpressVPN preinstalled.

    If your new HP computer comes with ExpressVPN pre-installed, here's how to get your free trial:

    1. Open the Start Menu.

    2. Launch ExpressVPN.

    3. Enter your email address and get started instantly.

    24-hour support speech bubbles.

    24-hour, live customer support

    Real humans are available 24/7 via email and live chat to help with setup and troubleshooting.

    Contact Support
    30 days money back guarantee.

    30-day money-back guarantee

    If you decide to buy after starting your free trial, it’s risk-free: Get a full refund if you cancel within 30 days.

    Get ExpressVPN